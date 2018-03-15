‘Willy Wonka’ Star Paris Themmen, Who Played Mike Teevee, Appears on ‘Jeopardy!’
Mike Teevee finally made it on TV!
Jeopardy! viewers had a blast from the past during Tuesday's episode. One of the featured contestants, Paris Themmen, was the former child star who played the TV-obsessed kid Mike Teevee in the beloved 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
The strangest part about Themmen's appearance -- he didn't mention his Wonka connection! In fact, when asked by host Alex Trebek about an interesting fact, Themmen talked about being an "avid backpacker," noting he's backpacked on six out of seven continents.
But that didn't stop fans from immediately recognizing him and pointing out his former star status on Twitter.
Themmen came in second place during Tuesday's episode, despite a strong start.
Though he hasn't acted since a minor role in 2000's Star Trek: Voyager, Themmen has seemingly remained in the film industry. He was credited as a production assistant on the 2011 romantic comedy Something Borrowed and appeared as himself on several food shows including Top Chef: Just Desserts and Cake Wars.
Sadly, Themmen's famous co-star Gene Wilder, who played Willy Wonka himself, passed away in 2016. Watch the clip below for more.
RELATED CONTENT:
EXCLUSIVE: Christian Borle Is Busy Finding His Version of Willy Wonka
'Willy Wonka' Star Who Played Charlie Says 'There Will Never Be Anyone Like Gene Wilder'
7 Moments From 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' That Traumatized You as a Child