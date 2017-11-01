Wilmer Valderrama Credits His Immigrant Parents’ Work Ethic and Resilient Spirit for His Success (Exclusive)

Wilmer Valderrama can’t help but choke up when talking about his parents.

Born in Miami, Florida, to a Colombian father and a Venezuelan mother, theNCIS actor was three years old when his family moved to Venezuela. A decade later, the family returned to the Unites States in hopes of providing Valderrama with a better future.

“When I first came to the United States I was about 13-14 years old. The first thing my dad said was, ‘Mijo, we came here to work,’” the 37-year-old told ET earlier this month, ahead of hosting a pop-up portrait studio celebrating new U.S. citizens as part of the Keep Walking America campaign sponsored by Johnnie Walker.

“He said, ‘Your full-time job is to get the education that we didn’t have. Your full-time job is to learn how to speak English and obtain the tools you need to get to where you want to be,’” Valderrama added. “And, that was something that was very important to me.”