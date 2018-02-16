Win Tickets to See Niall Horan and Maren Morris (Certified Country)

Get ready to be “Seeing Blind” this summer!

Maren Morris is opening for Niall Horan on his Flicker Tour this summer and ET’s Certified Country is giving away a pair of tickets and soundcheck passes to one lucky winner. For a chance to win and to see a complete list of rules, click here.

LiveNation

Horan and Morris are among a slew of buzzworthy tours worth checking out this summer. In this week’s episode of Certified Country, we’re breaking down some of the highlights from Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town’s Bandwagon Tour, to Luke Bryan’s “XL Stadium Sized” “What Makes You Country” dates with Sam Hunt.

Keith Urban is also hitting the road with Kelsea Ballerini on his Graffiti U tour. Both artists are also on tap to perform at Stagecoach in April, with Urban headlining Saturday night’s show. Florida Georgia Line will headline on Friday while Garth Brooks will close out the fest on Sunday.

See the full episode below and hit the comments to let us know which shows you are most looking forward to seeing! Follow Certified Country on Facebook Watch for new episodes every Friday.