Winona Ryder Says She ‘May Have Gone Too Far’ With ‘Stranger Things’ Character, Talks ‘Overwhelming’ Response

Ryder, who is returning for season two of the beloved show, said that she’s now considered the old lady on set after growing up in the industry.

“Millie [Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven] teases me. I’m like the old grandma,” she said. “‘What are you kids doing?’”

She recalled learning about Snapchat for the first time, and noted that she thought it had something to do with snacks. “’Snack chat? Give me a piece of that!’ I’m like the confused older person [on the set].”

Ryder has always lived life on the outside. She revealed that when she first got her role in 1988’s Beetlejuice she thought it would help with some of the bullying she’d been getting at school.