Winona Ryder Talks The Dangers of Binge-Watching At 'Stranger Things' Season 2 Premiere (Exclusive)
While fans no longer have to wait for Stranger Things season 3 (it hit Netflix Friday!), series star Winona Ryder herself still has no idea what's in store for the entire second run.
The 45-year-old actress opened up to ET's Leanne Aguilera at the season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday and also warned fans about the dangers of binge watching.
"I am still sort of wondering what is going to happen. I haven't seen the whole thing," Ryder admitted. "It is very dangerous binging. I am very guilty of it, but you know, you don't move, you sit there and suddenly the days go by. But it is fun."
The star added that she's more of a movie theater kind of girl.
"I still prefer going to movie theaters," she confessed. "I am old-fashioned that way, but [binging] is definitely a fun way to experience a good show. Gotta be good though."
Speaking of second installments, Ryder can't believe it's been 30 years since the original Beetlejuice and is well aware that a sequel is in the works.
"Thirty years? Wow, that is crazy," she said. "I have been used to saying 25 for a long time. Wow."
As for a potential appearance in the film, Ryder -- who played gothic Beetlejuice love interest, Lydia -- isn't completely ruling it out.
"I don't know," she said. "It keeps coming up, and you know, we will see."
The 1988 comedy-fantasy film isn't the only past project that is making waves in Ryder's world. The '80s cult classic Heathers will be coming to the small screen in the form of a television show, which Ryder says is "an honor."
"It is an honor in a way, and it is strange, kind of surreal," the star stated.
