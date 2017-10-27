Winona Ryder Talks The Dangers of Binge-Watching At 'Stranger Things' Season 2 Premiere (Exclusive)

"I am still sort of wondering what is going to happen. I haven't seen the whole thing," Ryder admitted. "It is very dangerous binging. I am very guilty of it, but you know, you don't move, you sit there and suddenly the days go by. But it is fun."

The star added that she's more of a movie theater kind of girl.

"I still prefer going to movie theaters," she confessed. "I am old-fashioned that way, but [binging] is definitely a fun way to experience a good show. Gotta be good though."

Speaking of second installments, Ryder can't believe it's been 30 years since the original Beetlejuice and is well aware that a sequel is in the works.