Winter Olympics 2018: Valentine's Day Means Heart Pants for Norway Curling Team

Team Norway's curling team is well-known for its flashy style. After all, if you can't make it as fashionista in Olympic curling, where can you make it as a model?



Whether it's the diamond pants from 2010 or the weird floral looking things this year, Team Norway always looks like it's rocking Thrift Shop-chic. However, it may have outdone itself for Valentine's Day this year, sweeping everyone off their feet with pants adorned with pink hearts.

Love is in the air indeed. The flamboyant fashion choice drew the eyes of a lot of viewers, and the critical reception was more than favorable.



from my understanding Norway curlers have a proud tradition of wearing distracting trousers while at the olympics — 🥔🐟 potato_fishy (@potato_fishy) February 14, 2018

The Norway men’s curling team getting into the #ValentinesDay spirit by sporting pink trousers with hearts on for this evening’s session #curling#PyeongChang2018pic.twitter.com/5nPjFSWFQn — Pippa Field (@PippaField23) February 14, 2018

The heart-pounding action will continue, as Norway tries to break Canada's reign of terror over the curling world. Let's just hope that they don't suffer heartbreak at this year's games. Who knows where they even got these pants, but it's a good strategy. Try hitting a button when your opponent looks that fabulous.

They're a team that doesn't take things too seriously, but are also really good at what they do. It's a good balance, and Team Norway may find itself with a lot more fans after this look.

But if you're surprised, maybe you haven't quite been paying attention.

The Norway men's Olympic curling team is known for making a fashion statement every four years.



Peep this year's uniform by @LoudmouthGolf: https://t.co/7MOgRDIsfJpic.twitter.com/kjCffv4jVi — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 24, 2018

Keep on keeping on, Team Norway.



