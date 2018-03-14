Witney Carson Confirms She'll Return to 'DWTS' After Father-In-Law's Death

Witney Carson is planning on returning to Dancing With the Stars following the death of her father-in-law, Kevin McAllister.

In an Instagram comment posted on Wednesday, a fan asked the 24-year-old dancer about her home renovations and if she was will be part of DWTS.

"I'll still be doing the show," Carson replied with a smiley face.

In December, Carson had dropped out of the Dancing With the Stars winter tour to be with her husband, Carson McAllister, and his family as Kevin's health worsened.

Last Friday, the pro shared the heartbreaking news that her father-in-law died after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years.

"Although it will be excruciatingly painful at times to live without him, we know he lives on around us being our guardian angel wherever we go," Carson wrote alongside a photo of herself posing with Kevin and her husband. "We're so grateful for the time we've had with him on this earth, & we know he's in a better place."

She also took to Instagram earlier this week to thank everyone for their well wishes and messages of support during this difficult time.

"The amount of love has made my heart burst with gratitude and humility. Thank you so much for reaching out in this heartbreaking time, it means so much!" she captioned her slideshow.

