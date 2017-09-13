Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Breaking Into Prince George's School
British police confirmed on Wednesday that a 40-year-old woman gained access to Prince George's school in London, and was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.
According to the police statement obtained by ET, the woman was arrested in the vicinity of Thomas's Battersea School on Wednesday, when she gained access to its premises. Police were alerted and officers "attended immediately."
Police are part of the protective security arrangements for 4-year-old Prince George, and said they will continue to work closely with the school, which is responsible for building security on its site. They also said they would be reviewing its security arrangements with the school after the incident.
Prince George Is Adorably Pouty on Trip to Germany: See the Pics!
A spokesman for Kensington Palace tells the BBC that they were "aware of the issue," but "would not comment further on security measures."
Prince George attended his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London last Thursday, with his father, Prince William, by his side. The adorable royal's mother, Kate Middleton -- who's currently pregnant with her third child -- was forced to stay home in Kensington Palace due to suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, otherwise known as acute morning sickness.
Kate Middleton Adorably Shushes Prince George & Princess Charlotte During Pippa's Wedding
Watch the heartwarming moment Prince William held hands with his son on the first day of school in the video below: