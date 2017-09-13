Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Breaking Into Prince George's School



British police confirmed on Wednesday that a 40-year-old woman gained access to Prince George's school in London, and was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.

According to the police statement obtained by ET, the woman was arrested in the vicinity of Thomas's Battersea School on Wednesday, when she gained access to its premises. Police were alerted and officers "attended immediately."

Police are part of the protective security arrangements for 4-year-old Prince George, and said they will continue to work closely with the school, which is responsible for building security on its site. They also said they would be reviewing its security arrangements with the school after the incident.