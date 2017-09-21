The Women Behind Fall 2017’s Best TV

This Is Us (NBC)

Elizabeth Berger is one-half of the duo responsible for This Is Us season two as co-showrunner and co-executive producer, alongside Isaac Aptaker. The two were promoted from writer-producers after penning some of season one’s most pivotal episodes. They have a long history of writing together, getting started on FOX’s Friends With Benefits before first working with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman on The Neighbors and Grandfathered. Season two will also see Regina King stepping in to direct an episode, making her the second high-profile guest director following Helen Hunt in season one.

Top of the Lake: China Girl (Sundance TV)

On the second, stunning installment of Top of the Lake, co-creator, writer and director Jane Campion takes Robin’s (Elisabeth Moss) story from a remote New Zealand town to Sydney, Australia, where she investigates the murder of a Chinese prostitute while trying to connect with a daughter she gave up for adoption. As for returning to Top of the Lake, Moss told ET that she saw it as an opportunity “to show real humans and real women that are very complicated and have very different feelings and emotions about things.”

Transparent (Amazon)

Creator Jill Soloway has long called for an end to the patriarchy by putting more women behind the camera and in her writers’ room. On her other Amazon series, I Love Dick, the writers’ room was 100 percent women, a “choice,” she told ET, “to create a room without the male gaze.” Transparent, which is back with its fourth season, is executive produced by Andrea Sperling and Bridget Bedard, with episodes written by Faith Soloway, Stephanie Kornick and Our Lady J and directed by Soloway, Allison Liddi-Brown, Andrea Arnold, Sarah Gavron, Marta Cunningham and actress Gaby Hoffmann.

Will & Grace (NBC)

After initially ending in 2006, Will & Grace is back with its original stars -- Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes -- and producing team, creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick and Tracy Poust. After writing and producing for Ugly Betty and serving as executive producer on 2 Broke Girls and The Crazy Ones, Poust returns as executive producer on the revival, which has already been renewed for a second season.