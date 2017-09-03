WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair Shares Inspirational NSFW Message After Health Scare

You can't keep a good man down.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to his Instagram on Saturday to thank his fans for all their support following his hospitalization last month, sporting an "I ain't dead yet mother f***ers" t-shirt, something he echoed in his caption as well.

"Hey, to all my fans out there, let it be known worldwide that Nature Boy is back up and running," he declares in the video.