WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair Shares Inspirational NSFW Message After Health Scare
You can't keep a good man down.
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to his Instagram on Saturday to thank his fans for all their support following his hospitalization last month, sporting an "I ain't dead yet mother f***ers" t-shirt, something he echoed in his caption as well.
"Hey, to all my fans out there, let it be known worldwide that Nature Boy is back up and running," he declares in the video.
The 68-year-old retired wrtestler was hospitalized in mid-August with heart-related issues, for which his manager, Melinda Morris Zanoni, asked for prayers. Stars from wrestling and beyond such as John Cena and Governor Mike Huckabee shared their support for the icon.
Flair concluded the video, thanking everyone for their well wishes and hinting at some kind of comeback.
"I want to tell all my fans out there, thank you for all the love and support, and I will see you in the very, very, very, very, very, very near future."
It's good news for the world of wrestling, which is also expecting a wedding between Cena and fellow WrestleMania star Nikki Bella.
