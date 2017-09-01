'X Factor's' Alex & Sierra Break Up as Couple and Musical Duo: 'We Will Cherish Every Memory'

"We may be artists, but it seems the next words are some of the hardest we've ever had to write," their statement began. "Many of you have been keeping up with us for years; you watched us go from two kids who met on the beach in Florida in 2009 to a couple who won a TV show and released albums and toured the country."

"We've had an awfully magical times with each other and with you. Unfortunately things change a lot in 8 years, and though we didn't tell the public, our romantic relationship ended over a year ago," the statement continued. "But as everyone does know, we've been best friends forever and really tried to keep A&S going."

"However, we've arrived at a place where it feels better to branch out rather than continue making music together," they wrote, before thanking fans for their support throughout the years. "No band lasts forever, whether they dated or not, but we will cherish every memory, and our love for you will most certainly last forever. We have a lot of love for each other and ALWAYS will, and we are real people behind the screen you're looking at, so keep that in mind before you say anything and please respect our privacy."