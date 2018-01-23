Yance Ford Becomes First Transgender Director to Earn Oscar Nomination

Yance Ford makes Oscar history.

The director's film, Strong Island, was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 2018 Academy Awards, making Ford the first transgender director to be nominated for an Oscar.

Strong Island tells the story of Ford's brother, William, who was shot and killed in Central Islip by a white mechanic in 1992. While William was unarmed, he became the prime suspect in his own murder and the case never went to trial.

Other transgender artists who have received Oscar nominations in the past include singer Anohni for “Manta Ray” from the documentary Racing Extinction, songwriter Angela Morley for scoring The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella and The Little Prince and visual effects artist Paige Warner.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis released a statement on Tuesday following the nominee announcements, congratulating all the LGBTQ-inclusive movies that received Oscar nominations.

“It's a big day for LGBTQ-inclusive films at the Academy Awards. Films like The Shape of Water, A Fantastic Woman, Lady Bird, and Call Me by Your Name not only have complex, detailed, and moving portrayals, but prove that audiences and critics alike are hungry for stories which embrace diversity,” said Ellis. “These important stories move the needle forward on LGBTQ acceptance at a time when media images are often the front lines for marginalized communities.”

For more on the 2018 Academy Awards nominees, surprises and snubs, watch below.

The 90th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, March 4, 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST on ABC.

