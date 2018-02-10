Yara Shahidi: 10 Best Looks in Celebration of Her 18th Birthday

Yara Shahidi is a rising fashionista!

The 18-year-old Grown-ish star has demonstrated that she can not only lead her own comedy series, but she can also take the fashion world by storm with her unique and timeless taste in clothes.

Since stepping out in the spotlight, Shahidi has captured audiences attention with her gorgeous smile and winning attitude. These past months, she's also caught the top designers' eyes and been spotted wearing the most stylish ensembles.

In celebration of her 18th birthday, ET is rounding up her 10 best looks. Enjoy!

New York Press Day

The actress isn't afraid to wear bright colors. On Feb. 6, she was spotted wearing a Coach 1941 coat, an orange COS jacket and matching skirt with Christian Louboutin shoes, APM Monaco earrings and Paige Novick jewelry while out in NYC.

Black Panther Premiere

On Jan. 28, Shahidi stunned in a white Etro maxi dress that featured tassel details and intricate multi-colored stitching. For this Marvel event, the actress paired her big curls with natural makeup.

Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 Show

The Black-ish star perfectly pulled off a silver metallic dress with clear plastic boots at the French maison's show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23.

Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Grown-ish leading lady arrived looking straight out of a runway in a bespoke Ralph Lauren Collection strapless silk cady tuxedo jumpsuit with a giant silk faille bow and side stripe.

ET chatted with Shahidi on the SAG red carpet on Jan. 21, where she dished on her overall look.

"It was originally supposed to be a dress, but I like to move, and they were so nice to make some pants for me, so I'd get my tuxedo dreams," she said. "And I have this huge bow because why not be a little extra."

NAACP Awards

On Jan. 15, she made a bold statement mixing elegance with contemporary in a beautifully sculpted black Vera Wang Collection black silk tiered gown with trapunto bustier, black tulle underlay and cotton poplin high collar.

2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Among the sea of white gowns that dominated the blue carpet, Shahidi stood out from the crowd in a lavender silk-georgette Giambattista Valli couture gown that featured gold and bronze gemstones, long-sleeves and a ruffled collar.

Street Style

Her every-day style is also on-point. On Jan. 3, we got a major dose of '90s nostalgia when she stepped out in a bold Thom Brown top with blue pants that featured four colored stripes, an oversized Opening Ceremony red coat and pale pink Loriblu heels.

That same day she was also spotted in a chic black-and-white 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring 2018 dress and shirt with Loriblu ankle boots and a classic Chanel bag.

2017 Emmy Awards

Her regal looks also include the Sept. 17th award show. The rising star looked straight out of a fairy tale and dazzled in a tan-colored tulle Prada gown with green and silver foliage sequin embellishments and a gold braided belt.

MTV Video Music Awards

At the Aug. 27 award show, she stepped out looking sleek in a mustard-colored Zimmerman draped frock that featured a black belt.

It's no denying that Shahidi will continue to impress with her stylish selections this next year. We, of course, can't wait to see what she steps out in next!

