Yara Shahidi Reveals the Chic Tweak She Made to Her 2018 SAG Awards Dress (Exclusive)

Yara Shahidi loved the Ralph Lauren gown she was going to wear to the 2018 SAG Awards. There was just one problem: it wasn't pants.

ET's Cameron Mathison spoke with the 17-year-old actress on the red carpet at the awards show, where she revealed a secret behind her stunning look.

"It was originally supposed to be a dress, but I like to move, and they were so nice to make some pants for me," she shared. "So I'd get my tuxedo dreams."

"It was amazing," she gushed. "And I have this huge bow, because why not be a little extra?"

The Grown-ish star was nominated at the SAG Awards with the cast of Black-ish for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and admitted that it's been pretty "surreal" to find success on both shows.

Grown-ish was picked up for season two last week. See more in the video below.

