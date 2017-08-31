Yolanda Hadid Calls Zayn Malik 'Family' in Adorable Post With Daughter Gigi -- See the Pic!
Yolanda Hadid already considers Zayn Malik part of the family.
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, shared an adorable pic of her daughter, Gigi Hadid, hugging her boyfriend on Instagram on Wednesday.
"❤️Summer Loving....... #Family," Hadid captioned the sweet black-and-white snap.
Gigi and the former One Direction singer have been together for quite some time. Rumors that the couple were dating began at the end of 2015. The model even appeared in Malik's 2016 music video for his solo debut, "Pillowtalk."
This isn't the first time that Yolanda has called Malik family. In September 2016, she also wrote on Instagram about how it warms her heart to see her daughter so "happy" with the singer and used the same hashtag.
Back in July, Yolanda also expressed how proud she was of the couple for landing the cover of Vogue's August issue.
