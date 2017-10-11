Yolanda Hadid Says Bella Hadid No Longer Cares About Selena Gomez Dating The Weeknd, Responds to Drake Rumors

Yolanda Hadid is a loyal mom! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, appeared on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Livewith Andy Cohen where she remained pretty tight-lipped about her supermodel daughter, Bella Hadid.

“Does Bella care that The Weeknd is with Selena Gomez?” host Cohen asked Yolanda.

“Not anymore I think,” Yolanda replied.