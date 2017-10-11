Yolanda Hadid Says Bella Hadid No Longer Cares About Selena Gomez Dating The Weeknd, Responds to Drake Rumors
Yolanda Hadid is a loyal mom! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, appeared on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Livewith Andy Cohen where she remained pretty tight-lipped about her supermodel daughter, Bella Hadid.
“Does Bella care that The Weeknd is with Selena Gomez?” host Cohen asked Yolanda.
“Not anymore I think,” Yolanda replied.
He then asked if Bella was dating artist Drake, which caused Yolanda to laugh and exclaim, “Are you kidding! What are we [doing] here?”
“He threw her a big 21st birthday party last night!” Cohen insisted.
“He did? Really?” Yolanda coyly replied.
“You were there!” Cohen continued.
“Oh, I didn’t know that,” Yolanda said smiling.
But Cohen refused to give up, asking point blank, “Are they together?” to which Yolanda replied, “I mean, they’re friends!”
Cohen also had questions about Gigi Hadid’s boyfriend, Zayn Malik, jokingly asking, “What do you and Zayn talk about when you get together?”
“We have a lot to talk about!” Yolanda said laughing.
The reality star was spotted out in NYC on Monday night, celebrating Bella’s birthday with Gigi and her ex-husband, Mohamed Hadid.
She even presented Bella with a cake, posting a video of the moment on Instagram and writing, “I pray that each day, Love, Health and happiness comes your way… #MyForeverBabyGirl.”
