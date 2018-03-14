Yolanda Hadid Shares Inspirational Quote Following Gigi and Zayn Malik’s Split

Yolanda Hadid is here for support.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share an inspirational quote just hours after her daughter, Gigi Hadid, and Zayn Malik announced their split.

Simply captioning the post, "❤️And so it is....... #Life," the photo shows a field of sunflowers with the quote, "The only way that we can live, is if we grow. The only way that we can grow is if we change. The only way that we can change is if we learn. The only way we can learn is if we are exposed. And the only way that we can become exposed is if we throw ourselves out into the open.”

❤️And so it is....... #Life A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Mar 13, 2018 at 7:47pm PDT

Yolanda frequently posts quotes in between snaps of her three kids – Gigi, 22, Bella, 21, and Anwar, 18 – and their latest successes and photo shoots. On Wednesday, she congratulated Gigi on her new Vogue Eyewear collection.

Gigi and Malik called it quits after two years of dating. The former couple announced the news on social media with individual posts expressing how much they still care for one another. Hours after confirming their split, the "Pilllowtalk" crooner unfollowed his now-ex and Yolanda.

Yolanda had a close relationship with Malik, with her calling him "family" in the past.

For more on the recent breakup, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Zayn Malik Unfollows Gigi Hadid and Her Mom Yolanda on Instagram Following Split

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Split After More Than 2 Years of Dating

Gigi Hadid Gushes Over Boyfriend Zayn Malik on His Birthday: 'Love This Man'

Related Gallery