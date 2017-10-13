News

You'll Never Guess Pink's Favorite Color in New 'Saturday Night Live' Promo -- Watch!

By Steve Wilks‍
Pink at VMAs
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pink is returning to Saturday Night Live for the third time! 

NBC released a new promo​ featuring the singer, host Kumail Nanjiani and cast member Aidy Bryant,​ on Friday with one major surprise​: ​Pink's favorite color isn't what you'd think.

 

RELATED: Pink Announces Her First Tour in 3 Years, Releases New Song Off Upcoming Album

 “On the count of three​,​ ​let’s all say our favorite colors​,​​​” Bryant says, ​with her and ​Nanjiani blurting out “p​ink.” Pink, on the other hand​ -- ​being the rock star that she is​ --​ didn’t conform ​to expectations, instead, yelling out ​with a straight face​,​ “​G​reen​!​”

 

ET caught up with Pink ahead of her upcoming SNL performance, where she​ ​​opened up about the struggle​s she's had balancing her career as a musician and as a mom to two kids, Willow and Jameson, with husband Carey Hart​.

​Watch our exclusive interview below.​

Related Gallery