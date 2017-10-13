You'll Never Guess Pink's Favorite Color in New 'Saturday Night Live' Promo -- Watch!
Pink is returning to Saturday Night Live for the third time!
NBC released a new promo featuring the singer, host Kumail Nanjiani and cast member Aidy Bryant, on Friday with one major surprise: Pink's favorite color isn't what you'd think.
RELATED: Pink Announces Her First Tour in 3 Years, Releases New Song Off Upcoming Album
“On the count of three, let’s all say our favorite colors,” Bryant says, with her and Nanjiani blurting out “pink.” Pink, on the other hand -- being the rock star that she is -- didn’t conform to expectations, instead, yelling out with a straight face, “Green!”
ET caught up with Pink ahead of her upcoming SNL performance, where she opened up about the struggles she's had balancing her career as a musician and as a mom to two kids, Willow and Jameson, with husband Carey Hart.
Watch our exclusive interview below.