Young Hugh Hefner Graces 'Playboy' Cover in Honor of the Founder's Death
The latest issue of Playboy is a love letter to the magazine's founder.
A young Hugh Hefner graces the cover of Playboy's November/December 2017 Collector's edition, just weeks after his death on Sept. 27. According to a press release on Wednesday, Hefner died two days before the issue was going to press.
The magazine's latest issue now features a black-and-white photo of Hefner, shot by Larry Gordon in 1965, and the first six pages will pay tribute to the Playboy founder's life. The rest of the magazine includes interviews with Chelsea Handler, James Corden and a piece by Hefner's son, Cooper.
Hefner will also be honored in a forthcoming 100-plus page special tribute.
The magazine mogul died peacefully at his home at the age of 91, and was laid to rest in a private ceremony attended by his wife, Crystal, and children at Los Angeles' Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery earlier this month.
In 1992, Hefner purchased the crypt next to Marilyn Monroe for $75,000. Other celebrities who were laid to rest in the cemetery include Farrah Fawcett, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Florence Henderson, Dean Martin, Bettie Page and Playmate Dorothy Stratten.
