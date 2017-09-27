'Young Sheldon' Is First Show of the Fall to Receive a Full-Season Order!

This is not a bazinga!

Young Sheldon is the first, new show of the 2017-2018 fall TV season to receive a full-season pickup, CBS announced on Wednesday morning.

The highly anticipated Big Bang Theory prequel series, which premiered on Monday, was the most-watched comedy premiere on any network since 2011. The first episode snagged more than 17 million viewers and garnered a 3.8 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic making it the highest-rated new comedy since 2013.