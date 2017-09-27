'Young Sheldon' Is First Show of the Fall to Receive a Full-Season Order!
This is not a bazinga!
Young Sheldon is the first, new show of the 2017-2018 fall TV season to receive a full-season pickup, CBS announced on Wednesday morning.
The highly anticipated Big Bang Theory prequel series, which premiered on Monday, was the most-watched comedy premiere on any network since 2011. The first episode snagged more than 17 million viewers and garnered a 3.8 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic making it the highest-rated new comedy since 2013.
MORE: Jim Parsons Gushes About Adorable 'Young Sheldon' Star Iain Armitage, Calls Him 'Inspirational'
Young Sheldon centers on 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) as he grows up in East Texas and embarks on an innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become. Jim Parsons, who has played adult Sheldon for more than a decade on Big Bang, serves as the series' narrator as well as an executive producer.
Following its special Monday night broadcast this week, Young Sheldon now moves to its regular time period on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8:30 pm, following The Big Bang Theory.