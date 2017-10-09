'Younger' Star Dan Amboyer Comes Out as Gay, Marries Eric Berger

Actor Dan Amboyer says he was "strongly advised" to keep his sexuality a secret, but when it came to the best day of his life, he had to tell the world!

Amboyer married his longtime boyfriend, 37-year-old financier Eric Berger, on Saturday, and tells People that his nuptials were just as good a time as any to come out as a gay man.

“Being a young actor in the industry, I had a lot of people who strongly advised me to stay quiet,” the 31-year-old Younger star tells the magazine. “That was hard to live with. But I’ve never played a gay role before and I didn’t want to be limited by some strange perception.”