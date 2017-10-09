'Younger' Star Dan Amboyer Comes Out as Gay, Marries Eric Berger
Actor Dan Amboyer says he was "strongly advised" to keep his sexuality a secret, but when it came to the best day of his life, he had to tell the world!
Amboyer married his longtime boyfriend, 37-year-old financier Eric Berger, on Saturday, and tells People that his nuptials were just as good a time as any to come out as a gay man.
“Being a young actor in the industry, I had a lot of people who strongly advised me to stay quiet,” the 31-year-old Younger star tells the magazine. “That was hard to live with. But I’ve never played a gay role before and I didn’t want to be limited by some strange perception.”
MORE: 'Parks and Recreation' Alum Natalie Morales Comes Out as 'Queer' -- See Her Touching Post
Amboyer says his decision to be open about his sexuality was greatly influenced by his peers. "It was a hard decision to figure out how to approach it in a public way,” he admits. “There are some actors out there now who just keep it as an unspoken aspect of their life and never discuss it in public. But then there are men like Matt Bomer and Zachary Quinto. I look up to them and see how them being so open affected other people and the country’s perception of gay people."
He also credits one of his Younger co-stars for helping him be more comfortable about coming out. "Nico Tortorella, who is also on Younger, has inspired me by the way he’s become such an advocate for sexual fluidity," he says. "I think the more open actors can be, the less stigma there will be attached, which will be a positive thing moving forward.”
MORE: Andrew Garfield Clarifies Controversial 'Gay Man Without The Physical Act' Comments -- 'Not What I Meant At All'
In an exclusive interview with ET, Tortorella expounded on being sexual fluid and why it was important for him to be open with fans about his lifestyle preferences.
"I do not define myself by my sexuality. I never have," the 29-year-old actor noted. “I’m trying to be the thing somebody is looking for."