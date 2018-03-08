YouTube Star Gigi Gorgeous Is Engaged -- See the Epic Proposal Video!

YouTube super star Gigi Gorgeous is engaged.

The 25-year-old model took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the news that her girlfriend of two years, Nats Getty, popped the question during a trip to Paris, France.

"OMGGG I GOT ENGAGED!!!!!!!!!!" the model, whose real name is Gigi Lazzarato, captioned a photo of her and Getty that showed off her shiny new sparker. She also directed fans to a YouTube video showing exactly how Getty proposed.

Lazzarato, a transgender internet star and activist, sparked a relationship with her fiancée -- the great-granddaughter of billionaire tycoon J. Paul Getty -- in February 2016. And when it came to the grand proposal, Getty didn't spare a single expense.

The pair took a helicopter ride to a luxurious, palatial French estate, where the words "Will You Marry Me?" appeared on the front of the sprawling mansion.

An already overwhelmed Lazzarato was then treated to an enormous fireworks show that burst over the estate's sprawling garden and grounds, and the couple's friends and family cheered them on from within.

