Zac Efron Keeps a Cut-Out of Himself by His Pool, Reveals the Movie That Makes Him Cry in '73 Questions'
If you thought you knew everything about Zac Efron, think again.
The 29-year-old actor participates in Vogue's "73 Questions" segment, and is as charming as ever while answering candid questions and doing celebrity impressions.
Efron makes an entrance by pulling into the driveway of his Los Angeles home in a 1964 1/2 Mustang, a.k.a. the first Mustang model ever made by Ford, that he calls "Gramps," because it was given to him by his grandfather.
One thing fans will quickly learn about the Baywatch star is that he has a name and/or title for everything. His DJ name would be AfroZac, his life as a musical would be Zacalicious, and if he could just change his name, he would like to be called Khaleesi -- after the fierce character on Game of Thrones.
EXCLUSIVE: Zac Efron on Which 'Baywatch' Costar Is a Better Kisser -- Dwayne Johnson or Alexandra Daddario
Efron also does two celebrity impersonations during his time with Vogue. The first was of 74-year-old actor Christopher Walken and the second was of his Neighbors co-star, Seth Rogen.
As for the movie that makes him laugh so hard he cries, that would be Pineapple Express, which stars Rogen. The one movie that makes him actually cry is Titanic.
WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross Says Her Ideal Love Scene Would Be a Threesome in '73 Questions'
Efron also recalls the best prank he's ever pulled on a celebrity. "One day, I tackled Macy Gray in my underwear," he quips. "She wasn’t expecting it."
The heartthrob goes on to reveal that he had a poster of Tyra Banks in a swimsuit on his bedroom wall growing up, and he named his first cat Coucou Kitty.
As for what he'd be doing if he weren't a movie star, Efron says, "Probably a chef."
WATCH: Zac Efron Shows Off Pole Dancing Moves, Gets High Praise From Tom Cruise
Efron also jokes that he'd like to do a love scene with his Baywatch co-star, Dwayne Johnson, to "finish what we started," following their kiss in the action comedy.
Both Johnson and Efron dished to ET about their onscreen smooch just prior to Baywatch's theatrical release. Check out our hilarious interviews with the handsome co-stars.