Zac Efron Keeps a Cut-Out of Himself by His Pool, Reveals the Movie That Makes Him Cry in '73 Questions'

Efron makes an entrance by pulling into the driveway of his Los Angeles home in a 1964 1/2 Mustang, a.k.a. the first Mustang model ever made by Ford, that he calls "Gramps," because it was given to him by his grandfather.

One thing fans will quickly learn about the Baywatch star is that he has a name and/or title for everything. His DJ name would be AfroZac, his life as a musical would be Zacalicious, and if he could just change his name, he would like to be called Khaleesi -- after the fierce character on Game of Thrones.