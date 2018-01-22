Zach Galifianakis Says Louis C.K. -- His ‘Baskets’ Co-Creator -- ‘Grosses’ Him Out

Zach Galifianakis is officially disgusted with Louis C.K., with whom he co-created the hit FX series Baskets.

In a new interview with Vulture, the Hangover star addressed the sexual harassment scandal surrounding C.K.

“It was so disruptive in a harmful way to so many people,” Galifianakis, 48, said of the accusations, which C.K. has since confirmed. “We just kind of put our heads down and worked on the new season.”

The article continued, stating that the actor slumped forward and appeared to hold back tears while taking a long, tense pause.

“This is the poison of celebrity culture: The fact that someone can think that just because they’re loved, they can do what they want,” he said with a deep breath. “It grosses me out.”

FX, along with HBO and Netflix, cut ties with the 50-year-old comedian in November after five women went on record to accuse him of sexual misconduct. In a lengthy statement, the five-time Emmy winner later admitted that the allegations were true.

Baskets returns to FX for season 3 on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. ET.

