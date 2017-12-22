Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez Welcome Baby Girl

Congrats to Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez!

The couple welcomed a baby girl named Zeppelin Adele Gilford on Nov. 29, their rep confirms to ET.

Zeppelin's arrival couldn't be sweeter for Gilford and Sanchez, who suffered a late-term miscarriage in 2015. Zeppelin was welcomed via surrogate.

The 40-year-old actress opened up about her devastating miscarriage -- and her return to Kingdom to play her pregnant character, Lisa -- in an emotional essay for The Hollywood Reporter in 2016.

“The amount of pain I felt consumed me,” she wrote. “When I looked at myself in the mirror my mind somersaulted. I’m pregnant again. It was all a bad dream. A bad dream I was going to have to [perform] again and again until we ‘got it.'"

“As I sank into Lisa and her pain, and how she dealt with loss, it got easier. I started to care about something outside of my own agony,” she confessed. “It ended up being cathartic. A word I never really knew until now.

“I have so much pride that we didn’t shy away. That we created something that speaks to suffering that for some reason lives in shadows,” she continued. “I am grateful that I was put in a position that I did not have the option to hide. I’m glad that we leaned in. Went into the humanity of heartbreak.”

Additional reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

