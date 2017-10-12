Zach Gilford Shares What He Thinks His 'Friday Night Lights' Character Is Doing Today (Exclusive)

Gilford says Conner’s relationship with Norah gets off to a contentious start. Because of Conner’s guilt over orphaning her, he feels a duty to ensure Norah’s life is protected, which she wants no part of. “It brings up the whole God complex, like, are we playing God? Are we doing the right thing? Are we screwing up the system and the universe?” he says. “It’s all, in a way, opinion, which I kind of like. We don’t push one point of view and it’s something that makes you think.”

For Gilford, there’s a thrill to playing a character like Conner, who “theoretically always knows, ‘I’m not going to die. If I die, someone will come and save me,' and feels “invincible.” If Gilford were to face the life Conner leads in Lifeline, he’d like to think he’d embrace living on the edge.

“We’re always faced with mortality, so I’ve always claimed I’m a person who’s not afraid to die. I have no desire to in the near future, but when it happens, it happens,” Gilford says candidly. “I like to think that I would throw myself into this lifestyle: Let’s live on the edge, let’s go for it.”

Gilford already has his next gig lined up. He returns to Atlanta next week to resume filming on the NBC midseason comedy, Good Girls, in which he plays Mae Whitman’s husband. (He and Whitman have been friends “for several years.”)

“We bicker all the time on the show as husband and wife,” he says. “It’s pretty fun to give each other s**t and Jenna Bans, the creator, gives us a lot of flexibility to not do exactly what’s on the page and to play with it. When you know someone and have that kind of relationship, it’s fun to throw them a curveball on set and f**k with them.”

The first four episodes of Lifeline are available now on YouTube Red, with subsequent episodes rolling out every Wednesday.