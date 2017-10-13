Zachary Quinto Sets the Record Straight on Marriage Rumors -- It’s Just a Ring! (Exclusive)

Quinto and McMillan stepped out Thursday night at NeueHouse Hollywood to celebrate their pals, Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita. The couple’s organization, Tie the Knot, is celebrating five years of giving back to LGBTQ equality organizations.

“I’m just so proud of my friends,” Quinto gushed. “I've known Jesse for so long and I'm happy for all of his success. But more than that, I'm impressed and inspired by how he's channeled it into making a difference for people and, yeah, I'm really happy that I was in town to come and celebrate them.”

