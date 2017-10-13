Zachary Quinto Sets the Record Straight on Marriage Rumors -- It’s Just a Ring! (Exclusive)
Zachary Quinto is not married -- yet.
The actor and his longtime love, Miles McMillan, had fans speculating that they secretly got hitched after Quinto posted a picture on Instagram that showed what looked to be a wedding band on his ring finger. But Quinto tells ET, it’s just a ring.
“It’s the only finger it fits on, if I’m being honest,” he explained. “[It’s] not a wedding ring.”
Zachary Quinto Talks Finding Love, 'Star Trek 4' Updates & If Spock Will Beam Into 'Discovery'!
Quinto and McMillan stepped out Thursday night at NeueHouse Hollywood to celebrate their pals, Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita. The couple’s organization, Tie the Knot, is celebrating five years of giving back to LGBTQ equality organizations.
“I’m just so proud of my friends,” Quinto gushed. “I've known Jesse for so long and I'm happy for all of his success. But more than that, I'm impressed and inspired by how he's channeled it into making a difference for people and, yeah, I'm really happy that I was in town to come and celebrate them.”
