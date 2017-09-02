Zayn Malik Announces New Song 'Dusk Till Dawn' Featuring Sia
New Zayn Malik music is right around the corner!
The 24-year-old singer announced on Friday that his new song, "Dusk Till Dawn," featuring Sia, will be released on Sept. 7.
"#DuskTillDawn ft @siathisisacting • 7th Sept," Malik wrote on Instagram alongside a promo pic that resembles a movie poster.
The "Dusk Till Dawn" music video is directed by Marc Webb and will feature Girls star Jemima Kirke.
The former One Directioner's last single, "Still Got Time" featuring PartyNextDoor was released in March. The track followed his collaboration with Taylor Swift, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" from the Fifty Shades Darker film and the release of his solo debut, Mind of Mine, in March of 2016.
