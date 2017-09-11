Zayn Malik Defends Taylor Swift Against Critics: 'She Deserves Her Success Because She's Worked Hard'
Zayn Malik does not keep up on the drama.
In a new interview, the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer reacted to some of the criticism his collaborator, Taylor Swift, has received recently following her darker new sound, stating, simply, that it doesn’t really change how he thinks of her.
“I don’t listen to it,” the 24-year-old singer told Fader. “I rate her as an artist, I think she’s cool, I think she’s successful, and I think she deserves her success because she’s worked hard."
“I did a song with her, it was fun, she was professional,” he added. “She gets on with my girlfriend, they’re good friends. I don’t have a bad word to say about her. She’s cool.”
“When it comes to anything that has to do with trivia about people’s personal lives or things that’s going on in their careers, I don’t necessarily pay too much attention,” Malik explained. “I don’t pay too much attention to what people even say about me. I just tend to take it for what it is when I meet them people in real life and have a conversation with them. If they’re cool with me, then I base my relationship on that.”
Meanwhile, another person Malik doesn’t seem to have a bad word to say about is his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid!
