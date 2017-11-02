Zayn Malik Talks Losing Touch With His Former One Direction Bandmates: 'Everybody Grows Up'

The growing apart has led to new opportunities for Malik, such as "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," his Taylor Swift collaboration from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, which he fondly thinks of as exposing both of them to each other's fans.

"I worked with her because I felt like she was the right artist for the song,” Malik says. “And of course she’s also a massive artist, so that brings its benefits. I get to let her fans know that I’m doing this kind of music, and she lets her fans know she likes my kind of music -- there’s no opposition, for real. Everybody can like everybody’s music.”