Zendaya Is Not Celebrating Her 21st Birthday With a Cocktail: 'I Don't Plan to Start Drinking'
Zendaya has some wise words to share on her 21st birthday!
The Spider-Man: Homecoming star celebrates turning a year older -- and of legal drinking age -- by deciding not to have a cocktail on her special day.
"Today I turn 21! Holla!!! But just because I'm now the legal drinking age, doesn't mean I'm going to start throwing 'em back. I don't plan to start drinking," Zendaya shared on her website. "My life is too stressful to need help with relaxing by having a cocktail."
"This industry is way too nuts for me to not be in control of myself and my decisions, so I just don't want to introduce drinking!" she continued. "Plus, I don’t want drinking to become a vice. Why try something if you don’t need it?!"
While Zendaya has opted to stay sober, her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star, Tom Holland, took to Instagram to wish his friend a happy birthday and tell her he'll have a drink in her honor.
"Thinking about how to get taller 😂 Happy birthday mate. Miss you and I'll have a drink for you. #21stbirthday," Holland wrote alongside two promo pics of them together.
The day before turning 21, the Disney star also announced her annual birthday project. This year, Zendaya is partnering up with Convoy of Hope to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
"With the devastation of #HurricaneHarvey I knew what this year's birthday project had to be.. I called my friends at @convoyofhope to help. Here's how you can get involved too. No contribution is too small, and it's super easy to help," she wrote alongside her Instagram video.
Last month, ET spoke with Zendaya at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood, where she shared how she would be spending her "low-key" birthday. See what she had to say in the video below.