Zendaya Is Not Celebrating Her 21st Birthday With a Cocktail: 'I Don't Plan to Start Drinking'

"Today I turn 21! Holla!!! But just because I'm now the legal drinking age, doesn't mean I'm going to start throwing 'em back. I don't plan to start drinking," Zendaya shared on her website. "My life is too stressful to need help with relaxing by having a cocktail."

"This industry is way too nuts for me to not be in control of myself and my decisions, so I just don't want to introduce drinking!" she continued. "Plus, I don’t want drinking to become a vice. Why try something if you don’t need it?!"

While Zendaya has opted to stay sober, her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star, Tom Holland, took to Instagram to wish his friend a happy birthday and tell her he'll have a drink in her honor.

"Thinking about how to get taller 😂 Happy birthday mate. Miss you and I'll have a drink for you. #21stbirthday," Holland wrote alongside two promo pics of them together.