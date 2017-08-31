Zendaya Reveals She's Been Cheated On in the Past: 'If You Feel It, It's Probably Happening'
Zendaya is getting candid about love, dating and relationships.
The Spider-Man: Homecoming star posted another video to her app on Wednesday, where she answered a selection of fan questions on the topics. At one point, she even revealed that she had been cheated on in the past.
MORE: Teen Choice Awards Fashion Highlights: Zendaya, Paris Jackson, Yara Shahidi Keep It Crazy, Sexy, Cool
"I highly doubt this because you're absolutely perfect but men are dogs so imma ask anyway," Rosalind Parker wrote. "Have you ever been cheated on? Do you have wise words to go by that helps you make decisions in your relationships?"
Zendaya replied, "Yes," but noted that "everybody's different" and "not all men are dogs."
"You can't categorize an entire type of person because of something that happened to you once," the 20-year-old actress explained. "But I would say, follow your gut. If you feel it it’s probably happening. If you feel like you can’t trust somebody, or you feel whatever, then you shouldn’t be in a relationship with them."
"That’s why I’m so anti being in a committed relationship when you’re young and people are learning and growing," she continued. "Because when people are young, they make bad decisions sometimes because they don’t know any better. It doesn’t mean they don’t know the difference between right and wrong -- it just means that they’re still in the experimental phase in their life where they haven’t made the right decisions yet. That’s something I learned, is that it’s very hard to be in a relationship when the both of you are still figuring out life. You cannot change anybody. You cannot make someone grow up faster than they’re supposed to."
Zendaya did not acknowledge who she was referring to, but in the past, she's been romantically linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and fellow Disney star Trevor Jackson.
When she starred alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming, rumors began swirling that the two were dating, but both have laughed them off while chatting with ET.
"It happens all the time, and of course we expected it," Zendaya shared. "I mean, it comes with the territory. It comes with the job, so it's all good."
Hear more from our exclusive chat with Z in the video below!