Zendaya Reveals She's Been Cheated On in the Past: 'If You Feel It, It's Probably Happening'

"I highly doubt this because you're absolutely perfect but men are dogs so imma ask anyway," Rosalind Parker wrote. "Have you ever been cheated on? Do you have wise words to go by that helps you make decisions in your relationships?"

Zendaya replied, "Yes," but noted that "everybody's different" and "not all men are dogs."

"You can't categorize an entire type of person because of something that happened to you once," the 20-year-old actress explained. "But I would say, follow your gut. If you feel it it’s probably happening. If you feel like you can’t trust somebody, or you feel whatever, then you shouldn’t be in a relationship with them."

"That’s why I’m so anti being in a committed relationship when you’re young and people are learning and growing," she continued. "Because when people are young, they make bad decisions sometimes because they don’t know any better. It doesn’t mean they don’t know the difference between right and wrong -- it just means that they’re still in the experimental phase in their life where they haven’t made the right decisions yet. That’s something I learned, is that it’s very hard to be in a relationship when the both of you are still figuring out life. You cannot change anybody. You cannot make someone grow up faster than they’re supposed to."