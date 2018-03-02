Zendaya Serves Up a Dose of '80s Nostalgia With Oversized Color Block Suit

Only Zendaya could pull off this epic look!

We got a major dose of '80s nostalgia when the 21-year-old actress stepped out in a color block suit to attend the Vanity Fair and Lancome Paris Toast Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles on Thursday. The Greatest Showman star rocked an oversized multi-colored Marc Jacobs blazer with dramatic shoulder pads, matching colorful trousers and tangerine pointed-toe heels.

The actress' beauty look was equally fabulous, wearing matte yellow and orange eye shadow, mascara and a nude lip. Her brunette tresses were slicked back and covered with a black fedora.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"I prefer my looks straight off the runway," Zendaya, wearing the ensemble, captioned one of her Instagram shots she shared on Thursday. "1980 somethin," she wrote on another.

1980 somethin... A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Mar 1, 2018 at 10:45pm PST

The former Disney Channel star is no stranger to bold and daring outfits. Just last week, she pulled out all the stops in a black-and-white Fatima Danielsson pinstripe suit at BritishVogue's London Fashion Week party.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

And at the Greatest Showman premiere in Australia in December, the fashionista transformed into a Monarch butterfly in a stunning Moschino creation.

WireImage

For another unforgettable Zendaya look, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Zendaya Transforms Into a Butterfly on 'Greatest Showman' Red Carpet

Zendaya and Tom Holland Continue to Quietly Date for 'Privacy Reasons'

Zac Efron and Zendaya on Their 'Electric' On-Screen Kiss and Disney Past (Exclusive)