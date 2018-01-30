Zoe Saldana and Husband Elegantly Step Out for Milan Event

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego go glam!

The 39-year-old actress and her husband elegantly stepped out to attend a photocall for her new Campari short film, The Legend of Red Hand, in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday.

Saldana flaunted her lean physique in a red satin Alberta Ferretti backless gown that featured a plunging neckline and cinched waist. Channeling Old Hollywood glam, the Guardians of the Galaxy star opted for loose curls and glowing makeup. As for her accessories, she donned sparkling chandelier diamond earrings and gold bracelets.

Meanwhile, Perego looked charming in a black suit with a printed black-and-white dress shirt that featured a tiny bow on the collar. His long blond locks were pulled back in a low ponytail.

Saldana stars as Mia Parc, a woman in search of the perfect cocktail in Milan in the latest Campari short film, directed by Stefano Sollima.

The gorgeous lady in red also shared a handful of stills from the project on her Instagram account earlier that day.

The couple was most recently spotted at the Women's March earlier this month. The actress has been a strong supporter of the Time's Up movement and female empowerment, writing in an Instagram post, "We matter and we need our voices to be heard. We need to put an end to abuse, sexual harassment, inequality. And we can only do that if we stand together and speak up."

