Zoey Deutch and Kathryn Hahn Practice Giving Compliments in 'Flower' Clip (Exclusive)

A single compliment can go a long way -- if you can think of one to give, that is.

That's essentially what Kathryn Hahn's character, Laurie, tells her daughter, Erica (Zoey Deutch), in this exclusive clip from Flower. In the dark comedy, Laurie's boyfriend's "mentally unbalanced" son moves in with them after a stint in rehab, and over "hair tickles," Laurie asks Erica to practice saying one nice thing about him.

"I'll tell him if his plane crashes into a mountain, he'll be able to keep a whole lot of starving passengers--" Deutch's Erica begins, before her mom yanks her hair to make her stop. "He looks like he should smell crazy bad, but he doesn't! And...he has nice eyes."

"What?" Laurie asks in faux-surprise. "Did she say something nice about somebody?"

(Fun fact: Flower is directed by Max Winkler, who previously helmed 2010's Ceremony and is the son of The Fonz himself, Henry Winkler. Which is only one connection to famous parents on this project, as Deutch's real-life mom is Back to the Future star Lea Thompson, and her dad is Pretty in Pink director Howard Deutch.)

The Orchard

Watch the trailer for Flower:

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"Rebellious, quick-witted Erica Vandross (Deutch) is a 17-year-old firecracker living with her single mom Laurie (Hahn) and mom's new boyfriend Bob (Tim Heidecker) in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley. When Bob's mentally unbalanced son Luke (Joey Morgan) arrives from rehab to live with the family, Erica finds her domestic and personal life overwhelmed. With Luke and her sidekicks Kala (Dylan Gelula) and Claudine (Maya Eshet) in tow, Erica acts out by exposing a dark secret of high-school teacher Will (Adam Scott), with perilous results; their teenage kicks become a catalyst for growing up in unexpected and unpredictable ways. Mixing dark comedy and teenage angst writer-director Max Winkler and co-writer Matt Spicer ('Ingrid Goes West') re-imagine an unproduced script by Alex McAulay, creating a star vehicle for blossoming talent Zoey Deutch and elevating the teen movie to new heights."

Flower opens in theaters on March 16.

RELATED CONTENT:

14 Movies to See in March 2018: 'A Wrinkle in Time,' 'Ready Player One' and More

Lea Thompson Ready to Revive Her '90s Sitcom 'Caroline in the City': 'That Would Be Awesome!' (Exclusive)

ET's 'Speed Date' With Zoey Deutch! Get to Know the 'Before I Fall' Breakout Star