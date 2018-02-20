Zosia Mamet Recalls a Traumatic Game of Truth or Dare in 'The Boy Downstairs' Clip (Exclusive)

In The Boy Downstairs, Girls actress Zosia Mamet plays an aspiring novelist in Brooklyn (she's definitely a Hannah) who inadvertently moves into the apartment above her ex-boyfriend. ET has an exclusive clip of Mamet's character recalling a particularly awful game of truth or dare from when she was in fourth grade, where she revealed her crush on a boy named Dale.

"On Monday, she told everybody. Including Dale, who came up to me at recess and asked me out. But it was joke, and then he started laughing and then all his friends started laughing and then everyone was laughing. And then he pantsed me," she recalls, joking that the invaluable lesson she learned from it is, "Just to, like, bury your feelings deep within your soul and never let them out."

FilmRise

Watch the full trailer for The Boy Downstairs:

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"Diana moves back to New York City after a few years abroad and finds the perfect Brooklyn apartment for a fresh start. Yet on the first night in her new home, she discovers that her ex-boyfriend Ben (Matthew Shear) lives in the apartment below hers. After an awkward reunion, Diana proclaims her intentions for a genuine friendship. But as old wounds are opened, both Diana and Ben are forced to confront the true nature of their feelings."

The Boy Downstairs is in theaters in New York now and in select cities on Feb. 23.

