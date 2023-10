The countdown to the holidays is here. From Christmas movies already being released to the 2023 NFL season, now's the time to make sure your living room setup is equipped for entertainment with a quality TV. Luckily, it’s not too early to start shopping for Black Friday deals.

For Best Buy's monthlong holiday sneak peek event, the retailer is offering steep discounts on TVs. Right now, you can save up to $1,000 on TVs during the Best Buy sale. TVs of all sizes from top brands like LG, Samsung and Sony are on sale with prices starting at just $220 for 4K models.

Shop the Best Buy TV Deals

Whether you've been eyeing the latest and greatest Samsung TVs, or want a Fire TV for access to Thursday Night Football and more Prime Video content right on your home screen, we've combed through Best Buy's sale to find the best deals on top-rated TVs. There are a ton of deals available, so if you've been looking for a great bargain on your next TV, be sure to check out these deals so you don’t miss a play come your favorite NFL team's game day.

Ahead, check out Best Buy's early Black Friday TV deals available today.

Best LG TV Deals at Best Buy

Best Samsung TV Deals at Best Buy

Best Sony TV Deals at Best Buy

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT: