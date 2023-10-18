Black Friday deals have arrived early at Best Buy. Save on top-rated TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony.
The countdown to the holidays is here. From Christmas movies already being released to the 2023 NFL season, now's the time to make sure your living room setup is equipped for entertainment with a quality TV. Luckily, it’s not too early to start shopping for Black Friday deals.
For Best Buy's monthlong holiday sneak peek event, the retailer is offering steep discounts on TVs. Right now, you can save up to $1,000 on TVs during the Best Buy sale. TVs of all sizes from top brands like LG, Samsung and Sony are on sale with prices starting at just $220 for 4K models.
Whether you've been eyeing the latest and greatest Samsung TVs, or want a Fire TV for access to Thursday Night Football and more Prime Video content right on your home screen, we've combed through Best Buy's sale to find the best deals on top-rated TVs. There are a ton of deals available, so if you've been looking for a great bargain on your next TV, be sure to check out these deals so you don’t miss a play come your favorite NFL team's game day.
Ahead, check out Best Buy's early Black Friday TV deals available today.
Best LG TV Deals at Best Buy
LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Save $800 on LG's newest OLED TV. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display art, photos and other content to blend the LG C3 into your space.
LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV
Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. It also features built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.
LG 65" Class B3 Series OLED 4K TV
The unmatched beauty of self-lit OLED pixels in the LG OLED B3 is more than meets the eye. Entertainment extras like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Filmmaker Mode give you the big-picture experience straight from your couch.
Best Samsung TV Deals at Best Buy
Samsung 50" Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
Appreciate every freckle on your favorite actor’s face, in both the darkest and brightest scenes, thanks to the huge grid of Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs that provide next-level color and contrast.
Samsung 55" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Turn every seat in the house into the best seat with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin.
65" Samsung Class S90C OLED TV
Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.
Samsung 65” Class CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV
The Samsung 65" Class Crystal UHD 4K showcases over a billion shades of color that pop into view when you turn on this TV. When paired with its ultra-slim design and Q-symphony 3.0 speakers, it's tough to find a better TV viewing experience
Best Sony TV Deals at Best Buy
Sony BRAVIA XR 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series
Surrounded by pure black, this TV's vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro makes movies and gaming pop off the screen. You don't want to miss out on this incredible Labor Day deal.
32" Sony W830K Series LED HDR TV (2022)
Experience blur-free picture quality full of rich, real-world detail and texture with reduced noise, powered by X-Reality PRO. Google TV with Google Assistant organizes your favorite content all in one place.
Sony 50" Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google TV
Sony’s 4K Processor X1 works behind the scenes to enhance color, contrast, and details in everything you watch. Google TV with Google Assistant makes it easy to browse content from your favorite streaming apps and control your smart home.
