Whether you prefer gas or charcoal grills, there's a portable and compact grill perfect for tailgate season.
With Super Bowl LVIII on our minds, all we can think about is the upcoming tailgate. With NFL season underway, now is the time to start prepping your game-day outfits and gearing up on your super bowl tailgate essentials before kick-off. These days, the best tailgate grills are portable and easy to transport to cook up your favorites at home or take with you to the big game.
Tailgating is serious business, so now's the time to invest in a portable grill that will be your trusted side-kick whenever you're assigned grill master duties. Whether you're hosting the ultimate Super Bowl tailgate party at home or rooting on your team from the stadium parking lot, you can fire up a delicious feast from anywhere with a portable grill. Even if you just have an apartment balcony to work with, we've found grills that take up minimal space and can be compactly stowed away after the game.
From gas grills to charcoal grills and a wood-burning grill, top brands like Cuisinart, Solo Stove, Weber and more have great portable grills that you can easily tote to and from your tailgate spot. After you pick your fuel source of choice, you'll also want to consider the grill's surface area and durability to be easily packable and withstand the weather.
Ahead, find the best tailgate grills that will make you a parking lot pitmaster this football season — starting at $30.
The Best Portable Grills for Tailgating
Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill
Easy and safe to transport, this best-selling Cuisinart grill features a dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control for the perfect flavor.
Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Propane Grill
Offering ample grilling space, this Coleman grill folds up to the size of a carry-on suitcase for compact storage. It offers up to 20,000 BTUs of grilling power, and has three adjustable burners so you can customize your cooking.
Eureka SPRK Camp Grill
Don't let Eureka's compact size fool you, there's still more than enough room to grill your veggies, burgers and buns. And cleanup is easy with its removable grease drip tray.
Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Grill
With a strong glass-reinforced nylon and cast aluminum frame and a sturdy lid, Weber’s Q 1200 Gas Grill emits up to 8,500 BTUs per hour, helping food cook thoroughly and evenly. It also features convenient side wings to hold your grilling tools and essentials.
Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill
The Everdure Cube looks like a cooler, but it's actually a portable and compact charcoal grill. It even comes with a preparation board and food storage tray, so you can prep, grill and serve from one device during all your fall adventures.
Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand
Cuisinart's compact, high-performance grill features a telescoping base that quickly transforms from tabletop use to floor stand use so you can cook delicious meals wherever you go.
Weber Smokey Joe Premium 14-Inch Portable Grill
The simple design on this Weber charcoal portable grill features a Tuck-N-Carry lid that double locks in place and duals as a lid holder. Plus, the handle makes carrying this compact easier.
Char-Griller E06614 Akorn Jr. Portable Kamado Charcoal Grill
This Char-Griller portable charcoal grill offers low flames and a slow, but more flavorful cooking process.
Solo Stove Ranger Cast Iron Grill Cooking Bundle
Suitable for cityscapes and campsites alike, you can use the Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit to grill directly over the nearly-smokeless open flame. Otherwise, you can grab the cast iron grill top accessory to add some grill marks to your grub.
Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill
Venture to new games this fall and relax with a freshly grilled meal thanks to this portable gas grill by Cuisinart. Otherwise, carry it to your favorite park to grill some hotdogs.
