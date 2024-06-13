Shop
Sales & Deals

10 Best Vuori Deals to Shop for Summer: Save Up to 50% on Tennis Dresses, Running Shorts and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Vuori Spring Deals
Vuori
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:01 PM PDT, June 13, 2024

Shop the best Vuori deals for women and save as much as 50% on summer activewear must-haves.

Summer is nearly here and nothing provides the ultimate motivation to work out quite like new activewear. There's no better time than the start of the hottest season to freshen up your less-than-inspiring drawer of workout gear. Not only must your activewear be versatile and ready to handle anything thrown its way, but the pieces should be ones you're actually excited to wear that make you feel as good as you look.

When it comes to athletic and performance gear that's as comfortable as it is stylish, Vuori has risen to the top of the ranks. As many Vuori fans know, the brand hardly ever has sales, but there are currently tons of marked-down pieces in the Vuori sale section right now. From best-selling running shorts and sports bras to biker shorts and tennis dresses, you can save up to 50% on must-have Vuori styles for summer.

Shop the Vuori Sale

Vuori has been spotted on celebs including Gwyneth Paltrow, Vanessa Hudgens, and Gigi Hadid. Thanks to the brand's signature DreamKnit fabric, the stylish activewear feels like a second skin, and is also incredibly cozy. If you're looking for summertime gear that’ll take you from the trails to the gym to the golf course, look no further than Vuori.

Whether you're refreshing your workout wardrobe, or you're just looking for some comfy loungewear, the Vuori sale has you covered. Ahead, go from workouts to weekends and shop the best Vuori deals for women. Sizes are going quickly, so go ahead and score these savings before everything sells out.

Best Vuori Deals for Women

Volley Dress

Volley Dress
Vuori

Volley Dress

Game, set, match. This wear-anywhere power player features a built-in shelf bra, removable cups, and a jersey lining.

$108 $75

Shop Now

Rib Studio Short

Rib Studio Short
Vuori

Rib Studio Short

The Ribbed Studio Shorts are biker-style shorts made with a high-rise waist, performance rib at the waistband and no side seams for distraction-free movement.

$64 $38

Shop Now

Rib Crop Tank

Rib Crop Tank
Vuori

Rib Crop Tank

Detailed with honeycomb-lined breathability and built-in bra support, this breezy tank will take you from yoga class to city strolls like a pro.

$64 $44

Shop Now

Halo Performance Skirt

Halo Performance Skirt
Vuori

Halo Performance Skirt

Whether you are playing tennis or pickleball, this effortlessly stylish skirt can help keep you at the top of your game with its high-rise fit, interior short lining, tennis ball pockets, and sweat-wicking DreamKnit performance fabric.

$68 $47

Shop Now

Clementine Short 2.0

Clementine Short 2.0
Vuori

Clementine Short 2.0

Vuori's best-selling women’s athletic shorts were upgraded for added mobility and style. All the best details are still there, including the ultra-lightweight 4-way stretch fabric and breathable bikini-brief mesh liner.

$58 $40

Shop Now

Evolve Legging

Evolve Legging
Vuori

Evolve Legging

Vuori's smoothest, sleekest legging yet is ideal for a studio workout or daily wear. Performance stretch knit make these feel as good as you'll look.

$118 $94

Shop Now

Aqua Triangle Top

Aqua Triangle Top
Vuori

Aqua Triangle Top

A fresh take on a classic bikini top, the Aqua Triangle Top is finished with removable cups and an adjustable back clasp.

$68 $34

Shop Now

Aqua Bikini Bottom

Aqua Bikini Bottom
Vuori

Aqua Bikini Bottom

Save 50% on Vuori's bikini bottoms that wick away moisture while providing 30+ UPF protection.

$68 $34

Shop Now

Cove Funnel Neck Tank

Cove Funnel Neck Tank
Vuori

Cove Funnel Neck Tank

This stretchy rib-knit top is waist-length, and provides a stylish edge to your loungewear. 

$58 $46

Shop Now

Short Sleeve Halo Crop

Short Sleeve Halo Crop
Vuori

Short Sleeve Halo Crop

This crop comes in 3 colors, features a stylish scoop-neckline, and even has light built-in coverage.

$64 $38

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best On Running Shoe Deals: Save 40% on Sneakers for Men and Women

Sales & Deals

The Best On Running Shoe Deals: Save 40% on Sneakers for Men and Women

The Best Hoka Deals: Save Up to 40% on Best-Selling Running Shoes

Sales & Deals

The Best Hoka Deals: Save Up to 40% on Best-Selling Running Shoes

The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes to Shop Now

The Best Running Shorts for Men

Best Lists

The Best Running Shorts for Men

The Best Activewear Finds from lululemon's We Made Too Much Section

Sales & Deals

The Best Activewear Finds from lululemon's We Made Too Much Section

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Winter Long

Best Lists

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Winter Long

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

Style

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

Tags: