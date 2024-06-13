Summer is nearly here and nothing provides the ultimate motivation to work out quite like new activewear. There's no better time than the start of the hottest season to freshen up your less-than-inspiring drawer of workout gear. Not only must your activewear be versatile and ready to handle anything thrown its way, but the pieces should be ones you're actually excited to wear that make you feel as good as you look.

When it comes to athletic and performance gear that's as comfortable as it is stylish, Vuori has risen to the top of the ranks. As many Vuori fans know, the brand hardly ever has sales, but there are currently tons of marked-down pieces in the Vuori sale section right now. From best-selling running shorts and sports bras to biker shorts and tennis dresses, you can save up to 50% on must-have Vuori styles for summer.

Shop the Vuori Sale

Vuori has been spotted on celebs including Gwyneth Paltrow, Vanessa Hudgens, and Gigi Hadid. Thanks to the brand's signature DreamKnit fabric, the stylish activewear feels like a second skin, and is also incredibly cozy. If you're looking for summertime gear that’ll take you from the trails to the gym to the golf course, look no further than Vuori.

Whether you're refreshing your workout wardrobe, or you're just looking for some comfy loungewear, the Vuori sale has you covered. Ahead, go from workouts to weekends and shop the best Vuori deals for women. Sizes are going quickly, so go ahead and score these savings before everything sells out.

Best Vuori Deals for Women

Volley Dress Vuori Volley Dress Game, set, match. This wear-anywhere power player features a built-in shelf bra, removable cups, and a jersey lining. $108 $75 Shop Now

Rib Studio Short Vuori Rib Studio Short The Ribbed Studio Shorts are biker-style shorts made with a high-rise waist, performance rib at the waistband and no side seams for distraction-free movement. $64 $38 Shop Now

Rib Crop Tank Vuori Rib Crop Tank Detailed with honeycomb-lined breathability and built-in bra support, this breezy tank will take you from yoga class to city strolls like a pro. $64 $44 Shop Now

Halo Performance Skirt Vuori Halo Performance Skirt Whether you are playing tennis or pickleball, this effortlessly stylish skirt can help keep you at the top of your game with its high-rise fit, interior short lining, tennis ball pockets, and sweat-wicking DreamKnit performance fabric. $68 $47 Shop Now

Clementine Short 2.0 Vuori Clementine Short 2.0 Vuori's best-selling women’s athletic shorts were upgraded for added mobility and style. All the best details are still there, including the ultra-lightweight 4-way stretch fabric and breathable bikini-brief mesh liner. $58 $40 Shop Now

Evolve Legging Vuori Evolve Legging Vuori's smoothest, sleekest legging yet is ideal for a studio workout or daily wear. Performance stretch knit make these feel as good as you'll look. $118 $94 Shop Now

Aqua Triangle Top Vuori Aqua Triangle Top A fresh take on a classic bikini top, the Aqua Triangle Top is finished with removable cups and an adjustable back clasp. $68 $34 Shop Now

