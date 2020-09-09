10 Essentials for the Perfect Outdoor Movie Night

If you're lucky enough to live in an area where the summer temps are finally dropping, it's the perfect time for an outdoor movie night.

You don't need to be incredibly tech-savvy to set up an enticing home theater. In fact, the hardest part of the evening will probably be getting everyone to decide on a movie. In addition to a movie projector -- we found one on Amazon that's surprisingly affordable -- you'll need a big screen, comfy chairs and a few other items to set the mood.

No need to wait around for a Saturday night or a birthday party to host outdoor movie nights. Might as well make the most of every day (or dusk) you're stuck at home, right?

We've pulled together the essentials for a great night "out," so grab the popcorn and start setting up your outdoor home theater for a backyard movie night.

Cinemango 100 Projector for Outdoor Movies VANKYO This isn't your parents' projector -- it's wireless, to start. It's also a high-quality piece of equipment (great picture and sound quality) for the price. REGULARLY $129.99 $118.99 at Amazon

14 Feet Indoor and Outdoor Inflatable Screen Vivohome Amazon 14 Feet Indoor and Outdoor Inflatable Screen Vivohome If you don't have a big, blank wall, this inflatable movie screen is a fun way to watch your favorite flicks. It's easy to set up: A fan pump will blow it up in minutes, and it collapses quickly too. REGULARLY $219.99 $169.99 at Amazon

SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II Bose Amazon SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II Bose If your projector doesn't have top-notch sound, give it a boost with this water-resistant portable speaker. It comes in five bold colors. $129.95 at Bose

Juniper Outdoor Bean Bag Patio Chair Jaxx Amazon Juniper Outdoor Bean Bag Patio Chair Jaxx You'll need seating to enjoy the movie, and ideally your chairs will be both comfortable and cute. Grab a few of these bean bag chairs from Amazon so you and your guests can lounge in style. You can also use a regular old beach chair or lawn chair or spread out picnic blankets to sit on -- just make sure they're thick enough. $164.99 at Amazon

Edison-Style String Lights World Market World Market Edison-Style String Lights World Market A bright idea: Add some ambience to the evening setting with Edison-inspired string lights. These will elevate your outdoor space year-round -- not just on movie night! $49.99 at World Market

Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent Repel Amazon Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent Repel Because there will surely be some unwanted attendees at your outdoor movie party. $8.83 at Amazon

Round Wood Charcuterie/Serving Tray Etsy Etsy Round Wood Charcuterie/Serving Tray Etsy Deliver drinks and snacks in style with this serving tray from Etsy shop KalmarHome. When you're not using it for movie night, add a few succulents and use it as kitchen, bedroom or patio decor. $39.95 at Etsy

Mud Cloth on Mustard Throw Blanket Society6 Society6 Mud Cloth on Mustard Throw Blanket Society6 When the sun goes down, you'll want to have a blanket nearby to snuggle up in. Make sure to have one on hand for each guest. REGULARLY $59.99 $41.99 at Society6

Retro Style Plastic Popcorn Containers Novelty Place Amazon Retro Style Plastic Popcorn Containers Novelty Place Re-create the movie theater experience with these reusable popcorn containers. Fill them up with popcorn, candy or your other favorite movie snack food. $9.95 at Amazon

Disney+ Subscription Walt Disney Studios Disney+ Subscription Of course, you'll need a good movie to watch. With a subscription to Disney+, you'll have your choice of crowd-pleasers like Mulan (with Premier Access), Hamilton and The Lion King. See all of ET's streaming recs, from Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, CBS All Access and more. $6.99 per month at Disney+

