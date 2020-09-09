Shopping

10 Essentials for the Perfect Outdoor Movie Night

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
outdoor movie essentials
Svetikd/Getty Images

If you're lucky enough to live in an area where the summer temps are finally dropping, it's the perfect time for an outdoor movie night.

You don't need to be incredibly tech-savvy to set up an enticing home theater. In fact, the hardest part of the evening will probably be getting everyone to decide on a movie. In addition to a movie projector -- we found one on Amazon that's surprisingly affordable -- you'll need a big screen, comfy chairs and a few other items to set the mood.

No need to wait around for a Saturday night or a birthday party to host outdoor movie nights. Might as well make the most of every day (or dusk) you're stuck at home, right? 

We've pulled together the essentials for a great night "out," so grab the popcorn and start setting up your outdoor home theater for a backyard movie night.

Cinemango 100 Projector for Outdoor Movies
VANKYO
VANKYO
Amazon
Cinemango 100 Projector for Outdoor Movies
VANKYO
This isn't your parents' projector -- it's wireless, to start. It's also a high-quality piece of equipment (great picture and sound quality) for the price.
REGULARLY $129.99

14 Feet Indoor and Outdoor Inflatable Screen
Vivohome
VIVOHOME 14 Feet Indoor and Outdoor Inflatable Blow up Mega Movie Projector Screen
Amazon
14 Feet Indoor and Outdoor Inflatable Screen
Vivohome
If you don't have a big, blank wall, this inflatable movie screen is a fun way to watch your favorite flicks. It's easy to set up: A fan pump will blow it up in minutes, and it collapses quickly too.
REGULARLY $219.99

SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II
Bose
SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II
Amazon
SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II
Bose
If your projector doesn't have top-notch sound, give it a boost with this water-resistant portable speaker. It comes in five bold colors.

Juniper Outdoor Bean Bag Patio Chair
Jaxx
Jaxx Juniper Outdoor Bean Bag Patio Chair, Light Blue
Amazon
Juniper Outdoor Bean Bag Patio Chair
Jaxx

You'll need seating to enjoy the movie, and ideally your chairs will be both comfortable and cute. Grab a few of these bean bag chairs from Amazon so you and your guests can lounge in style. You can also use a regular old beach chair or lawn chair or spread out picnic blankets to sit on -- just make sure they're thick enough.

Edison-Style String Lights
World Market
Edison-Style String Lights
World Market
Edison-Style String Lights
World Market

A bright idea: Add some ambience to the evening setting with Edison-inspired string lights. These will elevate your outdoor space year-round -- not just on movie night!

Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent
Repel
REPEL Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent
Amazon
Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent
Repel

Because there will surely be some unwanted attendees at your outdoor movie party.

Round Wood Charcuterie/Serving Tray
Etsy
Round Wood Charcuterie/Serving Tray
Etsy
Round Wood Charcuterie/Serving Tray
Etsy
Deliver drinks and snacks in style with this serving tray from Etsy shop KalmarHome. When you're not using it for movie night, add a few succulents and use it as kitchen, bedroom or patio decor.

Mud Cloth on Mustard Throw Blanket
Society6
Mud Cloth on Mustard Throw Blanket
Society6
Mud Cloth on Mustard Throw Blanket
Society6

When the sun goes down, you'll want to have a blanket nearby to snuggle up in. Make sure to have one on hand for each guest.

REGULARLY $59.99

Retro Style Plastic Popcorn Containers
Novelty Place
Novelty Place Retro Style Plastic Popcorn Containers for Movie Night
Amazon
Retro Style Plastic Popcorn Containers
Novelty Place

Re-create the movie theater experience with these reusable popcorn containers. Fill them up with popcorn, candy or your other favorite movie snack food. 

Disney+ Subscription
Mulan
Walt Disney Studios
Disney+ Subscription

Of course, you'll need a good movie to watch. With a subscription to Disney+, you'll have your choice of crowd-pleasers like Mulan (with Premier Access), Hamilton and The Lion King. See all of ET's streaming recs, from Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, CBS All Access and more.

