10 Essentials for the Perfect Outdoor Movie Night
If you're lucky enough to live in an area where the summer temps are finally dropping, it's the perfect time for an outdoor movie night.
You don't need to be incredibly tech-savvy to set up an enticing home theater. In fact, the hardest part of the evening will probably be getting everyone to decide on a movie. In addition to a movie projector -- we found one on Amazon that's surprisingly affordable -- you'll need a big screen, comfy chairs and a few other items to set the mood.
No need to wait around for a Saturday night or a birthday party to host outdoor movie nights. Might as well make the most of every day (or dusk) you're stuck at home, right?
We've pulled together the essentials for a great night "out," so grab the popcorn and start setting up your outdoor home theater for a backyard movie night.
You'll need seating to enjoy the movie, and ideally your chairs will be both comfortable and cute. Grab a few of these bean bag chairs from Amazon so you and your guests can lounge in style. You can also use a regular old beach chair or lawn chair or spread out picnic blankets to sit on -- just make sure they're thick enough.
A bright idea: Add some ambience to the evening setting with Edison-inspired string lights. These will elevate your outdoor space year-round -- not just on movie night!
Because there will surely be some unwanted attendees at your outdoor movie party.
When the sun goes down, you'll want to have a blanket nearby to snuggle up in. Make sure to have one on hand for each guest.
Re-create the movie theater experience with these reusable popcorn containers. Fill them up with popcorn, candy or your other favorite movie snack food.
Of course, you'll need a good movie to watch. With a subscription to Disney+, you'll have your choice of crowd-pleasers like Mulan (with Premier Access), Hamilton and The Lion King. See all of ET's streaming recs, from Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, CBS All Access and more.
