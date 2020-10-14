$100s Off Frye Handbags at Prime Day 2020
You should be thrilled that you’ve found the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The Amazon Prime Day Sale has tons hot sale items to reinvigorate your wardrobe, electronics, home, kitchen and then some. .
Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including women’s fashion, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, luggage, sandals, home decor, designer dresses, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, watches and jewelry.
Amazon Prime Day delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. One more tip to get the most out of your Prime Day experience: Get a $10 credit when you buy $40 in Amazon Gift Cards.
Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of Frye handbags.
The Frye Greta Tote is crafted in dip-dyed leather and it comes in two colors: berry and whiskey.
This FRYE Mel Tote Bag comes in four different colors and is on sale during Amazon Prime Day for $290.17 off the retail price.
This Frye Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag is $308.40 off the retail price. It comes in dark taupe and natural.
This Frye Jolie Hobo is 100% leather and $103 off the retail price.
The Frye Odessa Crossbody is 100% leather with studded detail. You can get this on trend crossbody for $75, while supplies last
This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag comes in six different colors and is 62% off, while supplies last.
This Frye Mel HOBO Bag is available in five colors, including the black purse shown. This handbag is $193 off the retail price, while supplies last.
This Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping 82% off retail price! Get this bag now (while supplies last).
This fun Frye crossbody bag is available in four colors, and we're partial to this blue one, called Sky.
The Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag is 42% off or $142 off the retail price, while supplies last.
This Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with moto multi buckles on sides of bag and studs on shoulder strap.
The FRYE Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo is made with antique leather and is $120 off the retail price. This purse comes in six different colors too!
This Frye Evie Tote comes in three colors: bone, daffodil and cognac. This Frey purse is $113 off the retail price, while supplies last.
A must-have for the fall! This Frye's Reed Tote is made of soft leather with equestrian inspired detailing. Get this tote now for $193 off the retail price, while supplies last.
The Frye Odessa Hobo is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe and under $90.
The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody is just over $100 and $92 off the retail price. It is the perfect everyday handbag and it comes in nine different colors!
This Frye Melissa Leather Hobo is 46% off the retail price. This handbag is also available in eight different colors to suit anyone's personal style.
This FRYE Melissa Swing Pack Zip Crossbody Bag is crafted with antique pull up leather. This Frye purse is over $100 off the retail price, while supplies last.
