11 Best Leggings Still on Sale After Prime Day 2020
Amazon Prime Day is over; however, the sales are still in effect and is a gift that keeps on giving. The biggest shopping days of the year is jam-packed with deep discounts across nearly every category, and we've zeroed in on some incredible deals on leggings. This year's annual shopping event takes place from Oct. 13-14 and is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
A major part of our new daily uniform, leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on right now. Considering you can wear them to yoga class, to work from home, to the (home) gym and as actual pants, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple -- especially when there is a deal to score.
Shop the best deals on leggings in every size, fit and color below.
Beyond Yoga leggings are so comfy! Grab this high-waisted legging for 15% off.
These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect dupe for the pricey designer version.
These adidas Originals Women's 3-Stripes Leggings are a steal at just under $40 and come in 34 different color patterns.
Chill, these high-waist shapewear leggings by Shapermint have everything under control. The compression fabric smooths and shapes and even lifts your booty.
No need to leave your phone at home (well, unless you want to!). These stylish, stretchy pants by OUGESS come in 30 different styles, and almost all of them are around 12% off for Prime Day.
Make a major statement in these occasion leggings by Alo Yoga. They come in three prints and they're selling out so fast.
These stretchy capris by Oaika come in 37 different colors. Scoop up a few before this Prime Day 2020 flash deal ends!
These classic adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights are a must-have addition to your workout wardrobe.
The Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging is perfect for everyday wear. But hurry: It's selling out fast during Prime Day 2020.
These comfy, well-reviewed leggings from Amazon brand AURIQUE come in five colors, including Blue Gibraltar Sea (pictured above).
