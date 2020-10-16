11 Best Leggings Still on Sale After Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day is over; however, the sales are still in effect and is a gift that keeps on giving. The biggest shopping days of the year is jam-packed with deep discounts across nearly every category, and we've zeroed in on some incredible deals on leggings. This year's annual shopping event takes place from Oct. 13-14 and is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

A major part of our new daily uniform, leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on right now. Considering you can wear them to yoga class, to work from home, to the (home) gym and as actual pants, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple -- especially when there is a deal to score.

Ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.

Amazon's epic holiday dash follows up Prime Day 2020 with great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun.

Amazon shoppers, are you ready to stock up and save? Shop the best deals on leggings in every size, fit and color below.

Spacedye Out of Pocket High Waisted Midi Leggings Beyond Yoga Amazon Spacedye Out of Pocket High Waisted Midi Leggings Beyond Yoga Beyond Yoga leggings are so comfy! Grab this high-waisted legging for 15% off. REGULARLY $99 $84.15 at Amazon

Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings Colorfulkoala Amazon Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings Colorfulkoala These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect dupe for the pricey designer version. $23 at Amazon

Women's 3-Stripes Leggings adidas Originals Amazon Women's 3-Stripes Leggings adidas Originals These adidas Originals Women's 3-Stripes Leggings are a steal at just under $40 and come in 34 different color patterns. REGULARLY $40 $37.99 at Amazon

High Waisted Compression Legging Shapermint Amazon High Waisted Compression Legging Shapermint Chill, these high-waist shapewear leggings by Shapermint have everything under control. The compression fabric smooths and shapes and even lifts your booty. REGULARLY $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon

Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets OUGESS Amazon Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets OUGESS No need to leave your phone at home (well, unless you want to!). These stylish, stretchy pants by OUGESS come in 30 different styles, and almost all of them are around 12% off for Prime Day. REGULARLY $22.99 $19.36 at Amazon

Women's Occasion Legging Alo Yoga Amazon Women's Occasion Legging Alo Yoga Make a major statement in these occasion leggings by Alo Yoga. They come in three prints and they're selling out so fast. REGULARLY $140.00 $94.24 at Amazon

Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings Oalka Amazon Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings Oalka These stretchy capris by Oaika come in 37 different colors. Scoop up a few before this Prime Day 2020 flash deal ends! REGULARLY $19.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights Adidas Amazon Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights Adidas These classic adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights are a must-have addition to your workout wardrobe. REGULARLY $35 $27.41 at Amazon

Seamless Leggings HUE Amazon Seamless Leggings HUE If you're looking for a durable pair of black leggings that fit great, these are a good choice. REGULARLY $21 $12.78 and up at Amazon

Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging Alo Yoga Amazon Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging Alo Yoga The Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging is perfect for everyday wear. But hurry: It's selling out fast during Prime Day 2020. $71.95 at Amazon

Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings AURIQUE Amazon Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings AURIQUE These comfy, well-reviewed leggings from Amazon brand AURIQUE come in five colors, including Blue Gibraltar Sea (pictured above). REGULARLY $25.99 $14.99 and up at Amazon

