Meghan Markle turns 37 today and in honor of her birthday, we're breaking down the Duchess of Sussex's style staples. From her affinity for blush shades and boat necklines to her go-to pumps and the blush she uses to achieve that signature rosy glow, we've gathered the top 11 fashion and beauty essentials you need to achieve the royal's modern-classic aesthetic. Shop our Markle-inspired edit ahead!

Boat Neck Dress

This would not be a Meghan Markle story if we didn't talk about the bateau neckline. The former Suits star began her noticeable boat neck streak on her wedding day, followed by many other dresses boasting the wide neckline. It's a classic choice that subtly shows off some skin by slightly baring the décolletage. The duchess has truly made this silhouette her own in the few months since she married Prince Harry.

Jane Barlow/AFP/Getty Images

Nordstrom

Eliza J Bateau Neck Crepe Sheath $158 $105

Blush Pink

Another style synonymous with the royal? Blush pink, of course! The brunette has consistently donned shades of light pink for many occasions via skirt suit to double-breasted trench frock. The hue is feminine, romantic and soft, and Markle makes every piece memorable.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Shopbop

Lioness Palermo Blazer $88

Belted Coat

Before she tied the knot with Prince Harry in May, the ex-actress was spotted in various belted wrap coats rendered in neutral colors during fall and winter. Its timeless design, cinched shape and versatility makes this a no-brainer for the classy lady, and we're expecting to see her in an array of versions again once temperatures drop.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Nordstrom

Badgley Mischka Faux Leather Trim Wool Blend Coat $299 $200

Black Clutch and Pumps

A practical bag and pair of shoes is vital in completing an outfit, while serving a functional purpose for the busy duchess. This is why you often see the birthday girl toting a black mid-size clutch (that can also be used as a cross-body) and sporting classic pointed-toe pumps that go with everything. Sarah Flint's Perfect Pump 100 has been in rotation since pre-engagement.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Target

A New Day Envelope Clutch $22

Sarah Flint

Sarah Flint Perfect Pump 100 $355

Thin Belt

A good sartorial trick to pick from the L.A. native? When it doubt, belt it! Markle loves to cinch the waist with a thin leather belt to enhance the frame, lend more shape to a dress and add flair in just one easy step.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

J.Crew

J.Crew Skinny Italian Leather Belt $35

Skinny Jeans

Although the newly minted royal isn't allowed to wear jeans during outings now, we can't help but think the California girl still dons her casual blues on off-duty days. Before she was engaged to Prince Harry, Markle was spotted in these distressed skinny jeans by L.A. denim brand Mother (it subsequently sold out multiple times), which captured her laid-back West Coast, American style. We're crossing our fingers they're tucked away somewhere in her closet.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Mother

Mother Looker Ankle Fray in Love Gun $228

Classic Studs

The duchess likes to finish off with a tasteful amount of baubles she can wear repeatedly. One of her essential jewelry pieces are simple, classic square-cut stud earrings that literally match any ensemble she's wearing and throw on a touch of glitz to her look.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade New York Mini Small Square Studs $32

Markle's Beauty Staples

The freckled stunner's beauty routine is minimal thanks to tried-and-true products she stands by. In 2014, she dished to Allure that she uses Tatcha's foaming rice enzyme powder to gently exfoliate for a soft, clean base. Wonder why the royal always has that lit-from-within rosy glow? The cult favorite NARS blush in Orgasm is the one to blame. For her fluttery lashes, she reaches for Diorshow Iconic mascara.

Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Tatcha

Tatcha The Rice Polish: Classic $65

Sephora

NARS Orgasm Blush $39

Sephora

Dior Diorshow Iconic Mascara $30

