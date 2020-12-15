13 Best Amazon Holiday Deals on Designer Dresses

Need a dress for the holiday season? Amazon's Holiday dress deals and steals are here to save the day! The Amazon Holiday Deals event is offering customers incredible savings on all types and styles of designer dresses.

Shop Amazon's Holiday Deals Sale for top women's clothing fashion brands like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo, WAYF, Norma Kamali and Theory and save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a few new fall dresses or are already planning outfits with essential items for cooler months ahead, you can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.

Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes -- plus hundreds of more options and seasonally relevant deals await at this sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, gifts for dads, gifts for moms, last-minute gifts, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Amazon's Holiday Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Holiday Deals event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

If you're looking for more than dresses, you're in luck. We're seeing even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

Ahead, Shop designer dress deals at Amazon's Holiday Sale.

Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress 4SI3NNA Amazon Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress 4SI3NNA Slather on some self-tanner (if that's your thing) and toss on this chic midi dress. This Bodycon Midi Dress comes in seven other colors. REGULARLY $80.54 $18.30 and up at Amazon

Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress Nautica Amazon Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress Nautica Get ready for next spring -- or tennis practice -- with this adorably sporty Nautica polo dress. This Nautica Polo Dress comes in five other colors. REGULARLY $69.50 $39.99 at Amazon

Como Dress Black Halo Amazon Como Dress Black Halo You can never have too many flattering black dresses in your fall and winter wardrobes. REGULARLY $325 $146.78 at Amazon

Darby Mini Dress Black Halo Amazon Darby Mini Dress Black Halo Show some shoulder and a lot of sparkle in this party-perfect LBD. REGULARLY $375 $165.36 at Amazon

Sandra Plunging Thick Strap Solid Gown Dress the Population Amazon Sandra Plunging Thick Strap Solid Gown Dress the Population This is a simply stunning gown, no matter which of the 13 available colors you choose. REGULARLY $319 $57.74 and up at Amazon

Reeder Dress Black Halo Amazon Reeder Dress Black Halo Stand out in this ice-skater-chic velvet dress, on super sale right now. REGULARLY $345 $83.45 and up at Amazon

Emerie Cutout Dress For Love & Lemons Amazon Emerie Cutout Dress For Love & Lemons A Long Sleeve Cutout Mini Dress for the right occasion. $268 at Amazon

Textured Clip Dot Dress Donna Morgan Amazon Textured Clip Dot Dress Donna Morgan This lightweight midi dress is a precious fall must have. REGULARLY $158 $88.90 at Amazon

Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress Sam Edelman Amazon Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress Sam Edelman Pair this Sam Edelman Embroidered Floral Dress with booties for the perfect fall look. REGULARLY $158 $117.85 at Amazon

Jacquard Midi Dress Adrianna Papell Amazon Jacquard Midi Dress Adrianna Papell Adrianna Papell Jacquard Midi Dress at a great deal at under $100. This dress comes in three colors: blue, pink and teal. REGULARLY $279 $60.83 at Amazon

Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress Donna Morgan Amazon Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress Donna Morgan This Donna Morgan Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress comes in many plus sizes up to 24. REGULARLY $138 $80.65 at Amazon

Sweetie Slip Dress Young Fabulous & Broke Amazon Sweetie Slip Dress Young Fabulous & Broke This Sweetie Slip Dress By Young, Fabulous and Broke is right on trend. $93.87 at Amazon

She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress Free People Amazon She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress Free People This Free People V-neck maxi dress has cap sleeves and comes in six fun colors. $42.99 at Amazon

