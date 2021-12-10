If you've come to this page, you're probably shopping for one of the many special women in your life, and, you're in luck, because we've got plenty of gift ideas to share, no matter what her tastes. And these gifts go way beyond the standard chocolate, scarves and skincare lineup.

Click and Grow Smart Garden 9 Click and Grow Click and Grow Smart Garden 9 If she's always wanted an herb garden, but has never had adequate space to start one, the Click and Grow is a thoughtful gift that just keeps giving. This self-watering garden system allows anyone to grow 100% organic herbs, fruits and vegetables indoors without worrying about sunlight, fertilizer, soil pH or much of anything, really. Each seed pod is loaded with all the right nutrients for that specific plant. The Smart Garden 9 comes with nine complimentary seed pods — three basil pods, three lettuce pods and three mini tomato pods. $200 $172 Buy Now

Girlfriend Collective R&R Hoodie Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective R&R Hoodie If your girlfriend already has a favorite yoga mat, you could celebrate her active lifestyle with this cozy hoodie from sustainable activewear brand Girlfriend Collective. Girlfriend makes its fabrics from recycled post-consumer goods -- in this case, from water bottles. So this gift isn't just cute and comfortable, it's also good for the planet. $78 $55 Buy Now

The Always Pan from Our Place Our Place The Always Pan from Our Place This cult-favorite pan (and featured Nordstrom gift guide item) is designed to replace eight pieces of cookware. It's a fry pan, a skillet, a steamer, a spoon rest, a sauté pan and more. It's an extremely practical gift and is also pretty (and available in nine colors). $145 Buy Now

Adornmonde rose gold crystal necklace Adornmonde Adornmonde rose gold crystal necklace We admit, this list wouldn't be complete without at least one jewelry option. Tell her she's your moon and stars with this rose gold and crystal necklace from Instagram-famous jewelry company Adornmonde. This necklace is also available in yellow gold and rhodium-plated silver. $126 Buy Now

Fujifilm Instax Instant Camera Bundle Instax via Amazon Fujifilm Instax Instant Camera Bundle This gift set includes everything your favorite photographer will need to take her party pics to the next level. The bundle comes with a camera, 20 sheets of square Instax film, a cleaning cloth and supplies for showcasing her favorite shots. $137 Buy Now

DIY Bubble Tea Kit World Market DIY Bubble Tea Kit Bubble tea fanatics will love this fun DIY boba kit. This awesome inexpensive gift comes with a reusable straw, tapioca pearls and royal milk tea — enough ingredients to make eight servings of this beverage delight. $30 Buy Now

Dyna-Glo propane gas grill Dyna-Glo via Amazon Dyna-Glo propane gas grill So your mom is a grill master with nowhere to showcase her culinary talents? This two-burner propane model from Dyna-Glo is big enough to cook for a crowd but small enough to fit on an apartment patio (where permitted). It even comes with a handy side burner, so she won't have to run back and forth from grill to stovetop to babysit a simmering pan. $186 $151 Buy Now

Audio-Technica Bluetooth record player Urban Outfitters Audio-Technica Bluetooth record player Your favorite audiophile is sure to love this stylish Bluetooth-enabled turntable from pro-level audio manufacturer Audio-Technica will be a welcome gift. Listen on wireless headphones, or plug in the RCA output cables to your existing powered speakers for a more old-school listening experience. $229 Buy Now

NBA League Pass Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images NBA League Pass NBA basketball makes a fantastic Christmas gift — and it requires no shipping. A season of NBA League Pass starts at $120 to watch live games for a single team, or $200 to watch live games from any team (local blackout restrictions apply). $120-$200 Buy Now

Unique Vintage flapper-style dress Unique Vintage Unique Vintage flapper-style dress So far, the 2020's have been less than festive. So, if you're looking to re-ring in the new decade this December 31, it's totally understandable. And why not dress the part while you're at it? This festive flapper dress from Unique Vintage is not just a unique gift, it's also the perfect way to ask her, "What are you doing New Years Eve?" $78 Buy Now

