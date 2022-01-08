Anthropologie's biggest sale of the year just got better. Until Sunday, January 9, the retailer is hosting their can't-miss Tag Sale and now all sale styles are an extra 50% off.

Shop Anthropologie's Sale

From chic fashion pieces and essential accessories, to cozy home decor and furniture, lifestyle essentials, and just about everything else you might need to update your wardrobe or bedroom for 2022, the Anthropologie Tag Sale is a can't-miss event. No code is needed for the top-rated items at deeply discounted prices. Just drop what you want into your cart and watch as your total gets slashed in half at checkout!

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best finds at the Anthropologie Tag Sale -- including standout items like the Capri Blue Glass Candle, a golden puffed sleeve velvet blouse, a festive tweed dress set, kitchen essentials (hi, color-dipped cheese boards) and so much more.

Looking for even more lifestyle inspiration for 2022 and beyond? Check out ET's guide for everything you need to stay fit, healthy and organized in the new year and beyond.

