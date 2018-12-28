14 Stylish Loungewear Pieces to Cozy Up In at Home

Relaxing between the holidays and New Year's?

Some R&R is necessary to kick off 2019 right, and if your plans include movie marathons and ordering in, it's imperative you're comfortable doing it.

To ensure you're all cozied up, we've gathered our favorite loungewear pieces that'll have you unwinding in complete style. Think cherry-printed romper, pastel matching set and even a feather-trimmed pajama.

Shop the selects ahead.

This mint-colored sweat jogger set is the ideal "staying-in" uniform.

ASOS

Micha Lounge Knitted Joggers Two-Piece $57

The ruffle trim, the cherry print, the buttons -- we plan to live in this adorable cotton thermal romper while bingeing Netflix for days.

Evewear

Evewear The Main Squeeze $98

A sparkly, effortless onesie is perfect for lounging (and eating leftover Christmas cookies in).

Smash + Tess

Smash + Tess The Holiday Romper $129

Team this breezy short with anything from a bralette to a tee or matching shirt.

Negative

Negative Supreme Sleep Short in Cosmos $85

A flared knit pant worn with a nubby sweater will have you feeling relaxed in a second.

Nordstrom

Make + Model Best Boyfriend Brushed Hacci Lounge Pants $45

A stylish menswear-inspired sleep shirt is as unfussy as it is timeless.

Lord & Taylor

Lauren Ralph Lauren Plus Long-Sleeve Cotton Sleepshirt $66

We're not exaggerating when we say Ref sweatshirts are the softest ever. Wear with leggings at home and swap for jeans when you're headed out.

Reformation

Reformation Hunter Sweatshirt $68

A fitted (but still comfy AF!) ribbed set we can totally see Kendall Jenner rocking in and out of the house.

The Line By K

Line By K Clementine Ribbed Top $89, Pant $95

Keep your feet warm in a chic cashmere slipper adorned with pom pom.

White + Warren

White + Warren Cashmere Fur Pom Pom Slipper $175

Cuddly and cozy, an oversized fleece hoodie is easy to throw on whenever.

H&M

H&M Hooded Fleece Top $35

Marabou feathered pajamas -- it's an investment we're willing to make.

Sleeper

Sleeper White Pajama Set in Milk Punch $265

Slip into something a little romantic in a gorgeous satin chemise.

Ginia

Ginia Silk V Neck Chemise with Contrast $129

A silky striped set is a classic you'll wear forever.

Shopbop

Splendid Crop Tie PJ Set $88

No one will disturb your well-deserved naps when you've got this cute pure silk eye mask on.

Slip

Slip Sleep Mask in Lovely Lashes $50

