15 Best Travel Essentials Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

As travel restrictions begin to lift across the country, many are starting to prepare for their summer vacations, whether that's camping in the mountains or visiting family back in their hometown. Right now, the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is filled with great deals to take advantage of while checking items off the packing list.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon fashion summer sale is offering deep discounts across categories from stylish travel and fashion brands such Tumi, Rebecca Minkoff, Samsonite and more. Shop markdowns on luggage, clothes, packing organizers and additional travel products.
We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including dresses, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.
This Eddie Bauer camping blanket.
A soft, plush polyester fleece with a waterproof backing.
This Samsonite hardside luggage with cool spinner wheels
This two-piece Samsonite luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 24-inch checked bag with spinner wheels and 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs.
This American Tourister hardside luggage, also with spinner wheels
American Tourister has a great deal on hard-case luggage, too. Save 55% on a 21-inch carry-on spinner suitcase.
This Eddie Bauer cooler backpack that's a picnic necessity.
Perfect for a tailgate party or picnic.
A expandable Tumi packing case that's great for short trips
Great for weekend trips, this expandable suitcase features zip expansion, multiple handles and four-dual wheels.
Fun beach towels from Welcome.
Be sure to select the coupon option to receive an extra 5% off on these soft, ultra-absorbent Turkish cotton towels.
Citizen 'Military' Quartz Stainless Steel and Nylon Casual Watch
A water-resistant quartz stainless steel watch with analog day, date and 12/24-hour time and durable fabric strap.
Sturdy, waterproof hiking boots by Columbia
These hiking boots are sure to keep up with the outdoor activities. This pair made of leather, suede and mesh is breathable and waterproof, while providing long-lasting comfort and support.
Versatile, timeless shades that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC.
This OmniCore love seat because two is better than one
Enjoy camping together by sitting together on this loveseat.
A half-zip pullover by Vineyard Vines
A half-zip pullover is a travel wardrobe staple whenever you want an extra layer.
This Coleman shade to keep you cool on the beach
Whether it's a trip to the beach or watching a sporting game, you can stay cool and safe from the sun with this Coleman canopy.
This cute Kate Spade wallet -- why not?
This slim bifold design makes for a great travel wallet, featuring exterior zip pocket and 12 credit card slots.
This Coleman wagon to lug your stuff in
Carry your camping gear the easy way.
This unisex duffle is perfect for packing
This duffle is perfect for everyone to travel with.
