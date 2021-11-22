Shopping

15 Great Holiday Gifts for Her

By Jessica Learish
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
A collage of gifts for women
Urban Outfitters/Our Place

If you've come to this page, you're probably shopping for one of the many special women in your life, and, you're in luck, because we've got plenty of gift ideas to share, no matter what her tastes. And these gifts go way beyond the standard chocolate, scarves and skincare lineup.

We can safely say your gift will be better than:

  • The Mr. Bean-wrapped necklace from Love Actually
  • Justin Timberlake's holiday offering in a box of SNL fame
  • A gift card
  • Every gift from every Christmas episode of The Office, without exception

One thing you will want to consider while shopping this year is getting started early — experts predict more supply-chain disruptions and shipping delays than usual this year.

Here is our list of the hottest holiday gifts for her in 2021. If this list doesn't have the perfect gift, check out our 2021 holiday gift guide for even more shopping inspiration.

Fujifilm Instax Instant Camera Bundle
Fujifilm Instax Instant Camera Bundle
Instax via Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Instant Camera Bundle
This gift set includes everything your favorite photographer will need to take her party pics to the next level. The bundle comes with a camera, 20 sheets of square Instax film, a cleaning cloth and supplies for showcasing her favorite shots.
$137
Girlfriend Collective R&R Hoodie
Girlfriend Collective hoodie in gray
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective R&R Hoodie
If your girlfriend already has a favorite yoga mat, you could celebrate her active lifestyle with this cozy hoodie from sustainable activewear brand Girlfriend Collective. Girlfriend makes its fabrics from recycled post-consumer goods -- in this case, from water bottles. So this gift isn't just cute and comfortable, it's also good for the planet.
$78
DIY Bubble Tea Kit
DIY Bubble Tea Kit
World Market
DIY Bubble Tea Kit
Bubble tea fanatics will love this fun DIY boba kit. This awesome inexpensive gift comes with a reusable straw, tapioca pearls and royal milk tea — enough ingredients to make eight servings of this beverage delight.
$30
Dyna-Glo propane gas grill
Dyna-Glo propane gas grill
Dyna-Glo via Amazon
Dyna-Glo propane gas grill
So your mom is a grill master with nowhere to showcase her culinary talents? This two-burner propane model from Dyna-Glo is big enough to cook for a crowd but small enough to fit on an apartment patio (where permitted). It even comes with a handy side burner, so she won't have to run back and forth from grill to stovetop to babysit a simmering pan.
$186
Bad Girls Throughout History Book
Bad Girls Throughout History Book
World Market
Bad Girls Throughout History Book
This book, filled with stories of 100 inspirational women throughout history, is sure to encourage your favorite gal to change the world in her own right.
$20
Audio-Technica Bluetooth record player
Audio-Technica Bluetooth record player
Urban Outfitters
Audio-Technica Bluetooth record player
Your favorite audiophile is sure to love this stylish Bluetooth-enabled turntable from pro-level audio manufacturer Audio-Technica will be a welcome gift. Listen on wireless headphones, or plug in the RCA output cables to your existing powered speakers for a more old-school listening experience.
$229
National Park Tote
National Park Tote
Urban Outfitters
National Park Tote
For your outdoorsy sister, these national park totes are a cute way to celebrate her love for adventure from just about anywhere. Totes are available with Grand Canyon, Great Smokies or Yellowstone designs.
$25
NBA League Pass
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns square off in a game.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images
NBA League Pass
NBA basketball makes a fantastic Christmas gift — and it requires no shipping. A season of NBA League Pass starts at $120 to watch live games for a single team, or $200 to watch live games from any team (local blackout restrictions apply).
$120-$200
Boho Zodiac Catch-All Dish
Boho Zodiac Catch-All Dish
Urban Outfitters
Boho Zodiac Catch-All Dish
If you know her zodiac sign, this cute ceramic catch-all dish (available in all 12 zodiac designs) would make a great stocking stuffer.
$8$6
The Always Pan from Our Place
The Always Pan from Our Place
Our Place
The Always Pan from Our Place
This cult-favorite pan (and featured Nordstrom gift guide item) is designed to replace eight pieces of cookware. It's a fry pan, a skillet, a steamer, a spoon rest, a sauté pan and more. It's an extremely practical gift and is also pretty (and available in nine colors).
$145$99
Adornmonde rose gold crystal necklace
Adornmonde rose gold crystal necklace
Adornmonde
Adornmonde rose gold crystal necklace
We admit, this list wouldn't be complete without at least one jewelry option. Tell her she's your moon and stars with this rose gold and crystal necklace from Instagram-famous jewelry company Adornmonde. This necklace is also available in yellow gold and rhodium-plated silver.
$126$89
Click and Grow Smart Garden 9
Click and Grow Smart Garden 9
Click and Grow
Click and Grow Smart Garden 9
If she's always wanted an herb garden, but has never had adequate space to start one, the Click and Grow is a thoughtful gift that just keeps giving. This self-watering garden system allows anyone to grow 100% organic herbs, fruits and vegetables indoors without worrying about sunlight, fertilizer, soil pH or much of anything, really. Each seed pod is loaded with all the right nutrients for that specific plant. The Smart Garden 9 comes with nine complimentary seed pods — three basil pods, three lettuce pods and three mini tomato pods.
$200$150
Unique Vintage flapper-style dress
Unique Vintage flapper-style dress in black
Unique Vintage
Unique Vintage flapper-style dress
So far, the 2020's have been less than festive. So, if you're looking to re-ring in the new decade this December 31, it's totally understandable. And why not dress the part while you're at it? This festive flapper dress from Unique Vintage is not just a unique gift, it's also the perfect way to ask her, "What are you doing New Years Eve?"
$78
Urban Outfitters forest print bed blanket
Urban Outfitters forest print bed blanket
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters forest print bed blanket
Bring the outside in with this textured cotton forest print blanket from Urban Outfitters. This design comes in twin and full/queen sizes.
$169-$189
Personalized home state butcher block cutting board
Personalized home state butcher block cutting board
Personalization Mall
Personalized home state butcher block cutting board
If you're shopping for a home chef with a soft spot for her home state, this custom butcher block cutting board will warm her heart -- and earn a prominent place on her countertop.
$140

RELATED CONTENT:

Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

The Best Gifts to Buy From Nordstrom's Holiday Pop-In

 