15 Mother's Day Gifts from lululemon Every Mom Will Love, from Belt Bags to Tennis Dresses
Mother's Day is coming up on Sunday, May 14, which means there are only a few days left to get the perfect present. Whether your always on-the-go mom is a fitness fanatic who's always in need of some new workout gear or could simply use some upgrades to her go-to loungewear, odds are she'll appreciate gifts from lululemon this Mother's Day.
One of the internet's favorite activewear brands, lululemon is revered for its superior quality athleisure pieces — making it the perfect destination to shop for Mother's Day gifts. To make shopping even easier, the retailer released a Mother's Day Gift Guide with ideas for every type of mom, from high-tech running sneakers built to perform to the softest hoodies and tees.
If you're in need of a gift that won't break the bank, lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag is the most iconic belt bag on the market right now that's perfect for busy moms. Willing to splurge a bit more? The Define Jacket is also a best-seller from lululemon for its figure-hugging silhouette and soft, stretchy fabric.
With so many Mother's Day gift ideas, we've rounded up our favorite lululemon gear to spoil mom this year. The Mother's Day shipping deadline is May 9, so be sure to place your lululemon order before then if you want your gift to arrive in time for the holiday.
The internet is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.
This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, the pockets can hold a tennis ball and your phone.
Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.
Referred to on TikTok as the "BBL jacket," this zip-up shapes while wicking away sweat during workouts.
Low-friction, supportive Luxtreme fabric keeps you comfortable during medium-impact exercises such as training and yoga.
Made with minimal seams to reduce chafing, this long-sleeve is designed to move with the wearer throughout running and training.
Give tired feet a break with cushy slides designed for comfort and support.
Easily a new favorite hoodie, this one has a comfy, oversized fit and just the right amount of crop.
The Align tank top with its matching leggings make an adorably coordinated gym 'fit.
For a more relaxed look, opt for wide-legged yoga pants made of lululemon's signature soft fabric.
Stuff this bag with lululemon goodies and their favorite treats for an extra-special gift.
The perfect non-compressive running short exists, and you can find them at lululemon.
This yoga mat is made with cushiony natural rubber for extra comfort throughout yoga and training sessions.
When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise Tights wick away moisture.
The "run-first, train-second" design mirrors the wearer's workout style while the shoe's smooth liner adds second-skin-level comfort.
