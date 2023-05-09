Shopping

15 Mother's Day Gifts from lululemon Every Mom Will Love, from Belt Bags to Tennis Dresses

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Mother's Day is coming up on Sunday, May 14, which means there are only a few days left to get the perfect present. Whether your always on-the-go mom is a fitness fanatic who's always in need of some new workout gear or could simply use some upgrades to her go-to loungewear, odds are she'll appreciate gifts from lululemon this Mother's Day.

One of the internet's favorite activewear brands, lululemon is revered for its superior quality athleisure pieces — making it the perfect destination to shop for Mother's Day gifts. To make shopping even easier, the retailer released a Mother's Day Gift Guide with ideas for every type of mom, from high-tech running sneakers built to perform to the softest hoodies and tees. 

If you're in need of a gift that won't break the bank, lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag is the most iconic belt bag on the market right now that's perfect for busy moms. Willing to splurge a bit more? The Define Jacket is also a best-seller from lululemon for its figure-hugging silhouette and soft, stretchy fabric.

With so many Mother's Day gift ideas, we've rounded up our favorite lululemon gear to spoil mom this year. The Mother's Day shipping deadline is May 9, so be sure to place your lululemon order before then if you want your gift to arrive in time for the holiday.

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
lululemon
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

The internet is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.

$38
Court Crush Dress
Court Crush Dress
lululemon
Court Crush Dress

This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, the pockets can hold a tennis ball and your phone.

$138$69
Align High-Rise Pant 25"
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25"
lululemon
Align High-Rise Pant 25"

Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.

$98
Define Jacket Luon
Define Jacket Luon
lululemon
Define Jacket Luon

Referred to on TikTok as the "BBL jacket," this zip-up shapes while wicking away sweat during workouts.

$118
Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups
Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups
lululemon
Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups

Low-friction, supportive Luxtreme fabric keeps you comfortable during medium-impact exercises such as training and yoga.

$52
Swiftly Tech Cropped Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Swiftly Tech Cropped Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0
lululemon
Swiftly Tech Cropped Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0

Made with minimal seams to reduce chafing, this long-sleeve is designed to move with the wearer throughout running and training. 

$78
Restfeel Women's Slide
Restfeel Women's Slide
lululemon
Restfeel Women's Slide

Give tired feet a break with cushy slides designed for comfort and support.

$58
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
lululemon
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

Easily a new favorite hoodie, this one has a comfy, oversized fit and just the right amount of crop.

$118
Align Tank Top
lululemon Align™ Tank Top
lululemon
Align Tank Top

The Align tank top with its matching leggings make an adorably coordinated gym 'fit.

$68
Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31"
Align™ High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31"
lululemon
Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31"

For a more relaxed look, opt for wide-legged yoga pants made of lululemon's signature soft fabric.

$138
Side-Cinch Shopper Bag 18L
Side-Cinch Shopper Bag 18L
lululemon
Side-Cinch Shopper Bag 18L

Stuff this bag with lululemon goodies and their favorite treats for an extra-special gift. 

$58
Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4"
Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4"
lululemon
Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4"

The perfect non-compressive running short exists, and you can find them at lululemon.

$68
The Mat 5mm Made With FSC-Certified Rubber
The Mat 5mm Made With FSC-Certified Rubber
lululemon
The Mat 5mm Made With FSC-Certified Rubber

This yoga mat is made with cushiony natural rubber for extra comfort throughout yoga and training sessions.

$98
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"

When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise Tights wick away moisture.

$98
Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe
Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe
lululemon
Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe

The "run-first, train-second" design mirrors the wearer's workout style while the shoe's smooth liner adds second-skin-level comfort.

$148

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

